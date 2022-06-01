World Milk Day is celebrated every year on June 1. It is an international day founded by the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nation. World Milk Day was established to recognise the importance of milk as a global food. This day focuses on providing an opportunity to bring attention to activities that are connected with the dairy sector. As you celebrate World Milk Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated recipes that you can make with lots of milk for the day. These 11 Health Benefits of Milk That Prove It Must be a Part of Your Daily Diet.

Orange Sultan Rolls

If you have oranges and milk, then orange Sultan Roll is one of the easiest and most delicious dessert recipes to try. With few ingredients, this dessert assured you a guaranteed taste.

Chocolate and Milk Dessert

This is one of the simplest desserts to make with milk and chocolate. With the soft and creamy taste of chocolate, this dessert assures you to treat your tastebuds with the best flavour.

Instant Rabri

For Indians, this is one of the favourite desserts to make with leftover milk. You can pair it with gulab jamun, jalebi and other Indian sweets and have an amazing experience of taste.

Milk Pudding Recipe

A soft and creamy pudding is all your need during the hot summer days. It is best when served chilled. You can add to the flavour by adding a pinch is cinnamon.

Milk and Jelly Pudding

Due to the jelly pieces present in this dessert, it is loved by many kids as well. It is easy to make and a good dessert option to make at home for your family on a summer afternoon.

Milk is an excellent source of nutrients. It contains calcium, vitamin D and K, phosphorous and magnesium. There are some people who don’t really enjoy having plain milk, for them these dessert recipes are the best to get all the nutrients of the milk with the delicious taste. Wishing everyone Happy World Milk Day 2022!

