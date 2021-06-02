It would be a massive understatement to think anything less than that the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed the world in every aspect of our lives. The pandemic has altered the way we live, shop, consume content, and socialise. It's turned people's lives upside down all over the world with major repercussions on the way all industries operate, causing a massive adjustment and havoc in our lives.

In these tribulating times, Webmetrix Group is doing the can to help people. Webmetrix Group, based in Florida, is providing a $3000 promotional stimulus package to qualified local businesses.

Many companies whether they are local or national have been impacted by the pandemic in the last 14 months. Webmetrix Group is contributing $750,000 in digital marketing & Public Relations services to local businesses around the United States in order to help them reach more potential clients.

This will be a massive assistance to people who are struggling to get back on their feet. The stimulus program's increased online visibility could provide small businesses with the extra revenue they need to keep their payrolls up to date, rehire workers who have been laid off, and cover applicable overhead.

Imran Tariq, the founder of Webmetrix Group quotes that "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy employing local people in communities across America". He is saddened by the fact that these business owners have suffered greatly as a result of the pandemic, and he wants to have their backs with this initiative.

Webmetrix Group is a Florida-based digital marketing & Public Relations firm that has served hundreds of clients all over the world since its inception in 2017. And now with their stimulus package, they are becoming the pillars that support small and emerging businesses.

The advertising stimulus package offers qualifying companies up to $3,000 in one-time financial aid to cover marketing costs that help them achieve organic local online and TV exposure. The program will assist eligible for-profit or not-for-profit companies. Local businesses must provide Google with the appropriate local indications so that their brand appears as consumers in the area search for attorneys, dentists, roofers, restaurants, etc.

The Google business listing appears above all other results, including organic search results, with the exception of advertisements and one GMB advertisement. Local businesses will gain new customers and expand by being placed in The Google My Business Map Pack. This will massively help businesses and companies receive more phone calls, site visits, more Driving Directions, and Foot Traffic which in turn will result in more clients and revenue. There is also the largest untapped network for TV Placements where you can place your offer in front of everyone who is watching TV at a fraction of the price of cable Tv advertising during Prime Time.

The application process to approval is a very simple process and takes less than 3 minutes to complete. If you are a business owner hit by the massive uncertainty of the pandemic, this is an opportunity of a lifetime to make a change. The application can be made by local businesses on their official website www.webmetrixgroup.agency. Many local businesses have already applied to them.

Whilst there has been many various suggestions by the industry leaders advocating that leaders from different industries should come forward and help local businesses, little has been done till now. While these uncertain times hold many potential options, only time will tell us what we can expect of the future. Whatever the future may hold, you can expect to see Webmetrix Group at the forefront of innovation to help local businesses.