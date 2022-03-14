New Delhi, March 5: These Bollywood star kids might not officially entered the film industry, but they frequently feature across headlines and also rule social media platforms. With a large follower base and dedicated fan pages, these youngsters enjoy huge stardom. Here's a look at the names already part of the glitzy world. Star Kids on Magazine Covers: Before Suhana Khan These Bollywood Stars' Sons & Daughters Including Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Stunned As Cover Models.

Suhana Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter is an internet sensation who frequently steals the show. Suhana's recent videos on Justin Bieber's hit song "Peaches" went viral on social media. She is currently a student at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, and frequently shares pictures on Instagram with her girlfriends. She has over 2.4 million followers.

Khushi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, is quite active and popular on Instagram, with over 758k followers. Khushi is currently studying in New York and has an incredible sense of fashion, as evidenced by her stunning social media photos. She is a fashion glossy favourite for her stylish outings.

Krishna Shroff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff)

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha's daughter e Krishna Shroff is a fitness enthusiast and a Basketball coach who often raises the temperature with her bold and beautiful posts on Instagram. She has over 1 million followers on Instagram and often steals headlines for her marvellous figure.

Navya Naveli Nanda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Granddaughter to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda is a millennial beauty. Understated, casual, and yet very fashionable she balances business and glamour with finesse. After completing her graduation from New York's Fordham University in digital technology and UX design, she stepped into the business world becoming the co-founder of an online healthcare portal for women named Aara Health. Navya commands over 575K followers on Instagram.