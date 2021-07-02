The new business book (published by MindStir Media) teaches readers how to build personal influence in business and make a positive impact.

The Power of Strategic Influence!: 10 Success Factors of Highly Influential Leaders recently landed on six Amazon Best Seller lists and sat atop five of those lists in the number one spot. According to MindStir Media’s Facebook page, the book dominated the Business Management, Systems & Planning, Strategic Management, Business Systems & Planning and Strategic Business Planning category Best Sellers lists at Amazon on July 1, 2021.

The best-selling book includes a foreword by Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington and features interviews from twelve well-respected, nationally known CEOs, including Tom Ziglar, CEO of Ziglar, Inc. Harrington, who is also a USA Today bestselling author, produced an endorsement video published on YouTube in which he praised the book.

The book’s description promises to teach you about how you can build your personal influence in business and make a positive impact on the world. The key? Focus not on what you get, but what you give. In 10 easy-to-follow steps called Success Factors of Highly Influential Leaders, it shows you how to access, utilize, develop, expand, and ultimately constructively use your influence to help make the world a better place.

The Power of Strategic Influence! has received praise from major business people. John T. Hewitt, the founder of Jackson Hewitt, is among the entrepreneurs who raved about the book: “Gary has created a fascinating look at what makes people happy and successful. Most important is the concept of building and using influence to achieve your goals. A positive mental outlook and accepting personal responsibility should ring true for all of us. What you think and believe shapes your attitude and your future. Gary has found a very real and impactful way of delivering that message through national leaders and bringing that forward to allow readers to imagine themselves in a role to which they will aspire.”

Gary C. Laney is CEO of Success Masters. Gary is an author, previous high-tech executive and serial entrepreneur. A dynamic speaker, Gary has motivated tens of thousands of entrepreneurs, business professionals, and sales people. Prior to his entrepreneurial run, Gary spent 25 years as an executive in corporate high-tech and commercial publishing. He is known for his ability to turn around businesses and create dramatic revenue growth. Gary has a triple MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. Domain expertise is well founded in industries such as business networking, e-commerce, financial services, hi-tech software, telecommunications, and publishing.

The Power of Strategic Influence!: 10 Success Factors of Highly Influential Leaders is available on Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com and other fine retailers throughout the world.