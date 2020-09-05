Keval Shah is one of the gems from the Gujarati music industry and is known for his versatility. The singer started his journey by launching his first hindi music album 'Bas Tera Khayal Hai' in 2016. That was the first step to his success after which there is no looking back.

His gujarati release 'Kahi De' starring Shraddha Dangar was loved by many. It was written by Niren Bhatt and composed by Rahul Munjaria. The song already has 2.6+ million views on YouTube.

Later he also released its sequel 'Tari Yaad' which takes listeners on a romantic ride and the monsoon season adds to the feeling. People were awe-struck by the releases and showered their love on the artist. On the work front, Keval is equally loved for recreation of the popular Pakistani song 'Sajna Door'. This recreated version starred Dimple Biscuitwala who gained much love and appreciation from her fans for her feature in this video.

Recently, the singer posted a BTS picture of ‘Tari Yaad’ on his Instagram handle and expressed hoe nostalgic he felt not only about the song release but his journey over the years. Keval Shah has come a long way with his hardwork and dedication, marking his territory through his original music albums on YouTube. The young singer is gaining immense popularity through gujju melodies and shows his gratitude towards all the supporters for their love and blessings. Keval never misses an opportunity to present something soulful each time. His soulful voice keeps his fans longing for his future releases impatiently.