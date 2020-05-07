AYUSH Medicines' Clinical Trials Against COVID-19 Have Begun, Says Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 7: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said clinical trials of Ayush medicines have begun to find a possible or preventive cure for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Harsh Vardhan also informed that clinical trials were conducted on healthcare workers and those working in areas where the number of coronavirus cases is higher. AYUSH Ministry Guidelines For Enhancing Immunity: Self-Care Ayurveda Measures That PM Narendra Modi Referred to in His Address to The Nation.

"At a time when the world is battling against COVID-19, India is going to take a historic step today...Clinical trials of Ayush medicines like Ashwagandha, Yashtimadhu, Guduchi Pippali, Ayush-64 on health workers and those working in high-risk areas have begun from today," Dr Harsh Vardhan was quoted as saying. He along with AYUSH minister Shripad Naik launched three AYUSH-based studies related to COVID-19 situation. Italy Claims to Have Developed COVID-19 Vaccine Which Neutralises Coronavirus in Human Cells: Reports.

"These studies will be done as a joint initiative of Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Science and Technology through Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) with technical support of ICMR," the Health Minister said. "We will study the impacts of AYUSH-based prophylactic interventions in a high-risk population and AYUSH advocacies and AYUSH measures for prevention of COVID-19," he added.

With 3,561 new cases and 89 deaths, the total tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus crossed the 50,000-mark in India on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of the total cases, 35,902 are active while 15,266 people have been recovered, and 1,783 have succumbed to the disease.