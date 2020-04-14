AYUSH Ministry Guidelines For Enhancing Immunity: Self-Care Ayurveda Measures That PM Narendra Modi Referred to in His Address to The Nation

Ayurveda | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his televised address to the nation on Tuesday, urged citizens to follow an advisory issued by the Ministry of AYUSH to prevent infection of coronavirus. The Ministry of AYUSH had in March suggested various immunity-enhancing measures and self-care guidelines from the approaches of Ayurveda in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Catch here the full highlights and updates of PM Modi's address.

From drinking warm water to the inclusion of turmeric in food, the Ministry of AYUSH has listed several immunity-boosting steps under four categories. These four categories are general measures for enhancing immunity, Ayurvedic immunity promoting measures, simple Ayurvedic procedures and procedures during dry cough or soar throat. Below are the measures suggested by the AYUSH ministry for self-care and boosting immunity power.

General Measures for enhancing immunity:

Drink warm water throughout the day.

Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes as advised by Ministry of AYUSH

Spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and Lahsun (Garlic) are recommended in cooking.

Ayurvedic Immunity Promoting Measures:

Take Chyavanprash 10gm (1tsf) in the morning. Diabetics should take sugar-free Chyavanprash.

Drink herbal tea/decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin) - once or twice a day. Add jaggery (natural sugar) and / or fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed.

Golden Milk- Half tea-spoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk - once or twice a day.

Simple Ayurvedic Procedures:

Nasal application - Apply sesame oil/coconut oil or Ghee in both the nostrils (PratimarshNasya) in morning and evening.

Oil pulling therapy- Take 1 table-spoon sesame or coconut oil in mouth. Do not drink, Swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off followed by warm water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day.

Procedures during dry cough/sore throat:

Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) can be practiced once in a day.

Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with natural sugar/honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if these symptoms persist.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. The total number of cases include 72 foreign nationals. Of the total 339 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 160 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 43, Delhi at 28, Gujarat at 26 and Telengana at 16.

Punjab and Tamil Nadu have registered 11 deaths each while West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have reported seven deaths each. Karnataka has reported six deaths each while five people died in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir has reported four fatalities while Kerala Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand has reported two deaths. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each.