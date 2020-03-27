Bengaluru Oncologist Says Usage of Cytokines Can Reactivate Immune System in COVID-19 Patients, Applies For Expedited Govt Review

Oncologist Dr Vishal Rao | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, March 27: A noted oncologist in Bengaluru has suggested a remedy to combat coronavirus in patients who are already infected with COVID-19. Dr Vishal Rao, while speaking to reporters on Friday, said one of the reasons why the virus is proving to be fatal is its capability to weaken the hosting body's immune system. If the patient is provided adequate dosage of cytokines, the immune system could be reactivated despite the person being infected with coronavirus. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The doctor has appealed the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to review his suggestion. If enacted on on a major scale following a deep research, the measure may prove to be instrumental in saving lives of COVID-19 infected persons.

"Human body cells release interferon chemical to kill viruses. But it can't be released by cells in the case of #COVID19 cases, leading to weak immune system. We got hold of some preprint suggesting that interferon is effective in COVID19," the Bengaluru-based oncologist said.

"We have built a concoction of cytokines which can be injected to reactivate immune system in COVID-19 patients. We're in a very initial stage & hope to be ready with its first set by this weekend. We have applied to the govt for an expedited review," Dr Rao further said.

The oncologist clarified that cytokines must not be considered as a vaccine since it cannot prevent the infection of coronavirus. "This is focused on COVID-19 positive patients," he added.

Cytokines Can Boost Immune in COVID-19 Patients? Watch Video

#WATCH We have built a concoction of cytokines which can be injected to reactivate the immune system in #COVID19 patients. We're in a very initial stage&hope to be ready with its first set by this weekend. We have applied to the govt for an expedited review: Oncologist Vishal Rao pic.twitter.com/vymRyTrL0R — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

Nationwide, the coronavirus has infected 724 persons, out of whom 18 are reported to be have succumbed to death. A total of 661 cases are said to be active, whereas, 45 others have recovered. Globally, the pandemic has infected more than 500,000 persons and claimed over 24,000 lives. The worst hit is Italy where the death toll has neared the 8,000-mark.