Actress Beth Behrs, popular as Caroline Channing in the sitcom 2 Broke Girls, has been spending time practicing yoga going by her new Instagram boomerang clip on Wednesday, India time. She shared a clip featuring a burning candle and some incense sticks and wrote: "Day #2 #40daysof yoga".

Beth had also shared a video performing a complicated yoga pose on Tuesday night, according to India time. She said: "Inspired by my dear friend @drtaraswart 's advice to come to the #yoga mat every day -- even if it's 5 mins of lying down breathing. Making it a 40 day goal, so it'll become a habit! Who's with me?"

Check Out Beth Behrs's Instagram Story:

Beth Behrs's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out the Video of Beth's Performing Yoga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beth Behrs (@bethbehrs)

Beth made her acting debut in 2009 with American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love. She was then seen in projects such as Chasing Eagle Rock and Hello, My Name Is Doris among many others.

