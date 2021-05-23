Healthcare practices advocated by AYUSH systems (namely Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy) are known to promote general wellness. In fact, they exert a positive impact both on the mind and the body. These practices aim to go beyond the symptoms diseases and work on the overall strengths and weakness of an individual. They are normally free of side-effects, and their rewards are long-lasting.

COVID-19 has brought in new challenges before the health care system. With no definite cure for the disease, the health care systems all over world are stretched to their limits. The surest and safest way to service the pandemic is to avoid falling sick. As a result, immunity of a person has become the key factor in prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Read: Ayush-64 FAQs: Ministry of Ayush Responds to Questions About the Polyherbal Drug Found Useful in Treating Mild to Moderate Cases of COVID-19.

Latest Guidelines by Ministry of AYUSH:

The strength of AYUSH systems in strengthening the natural immune system of the human body is well known. They provide solutions for this using readily available herbs, condiments etc., many of which are also widely used in our day to day cooking. The fact that the AYUSH medicines and therapies have negligible side effects is also a reason for their wide acceptability.

Links for Ministry of AYUSH's COVID-19 Guidelines in PDF:

Guidelines for Ayurveda Practitioners for COVID-19

Guidelines for Homoeopathic Practitioners for COVID-19

Guidelines for Siddha Practitioners for COVID-19

Guidelines for Unani Practitioners for COVID-19

Guidelines for Yoga Practitioners for COVID-19

For many of us, our childhood memories include decoctions or medicines consumed to prevent disease like flu or viral infections. During the current pandemic also, the Ayush medicines and therapies have been extensively used, especially for prevention of disease. Documented and undocumented reports about Ayush-based solutions helping both in prevention of and recovery from Covid-19 are increasingly seen in the public domain. Correct information about such solutions needs to be made available to the people across the country in easy formats, so that they can adopt them in their daily lives.

