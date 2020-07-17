Chandigarh, July 17: The human trial with Corona vaccine (COVAXIN) of Bharat Biotech commenced in Haryana on Friday. Anil Vij, Haryana Health Minister confirmed the latest development on Twitter and said that the human trials have begun at the PGI Rohtak. The Minister informed that three subjects have been enrolled for the human trails today and all have tolerated the vaccine very well. Vij further added saying that there were no adverse effects.

"Human trial with Corona vaccine (COVAXIN) of Bharat Biotech started at PGI Rohtak today. Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well. There were no adverse efforts", Vij tweeted. The indigenous and inactivated vaccine has been developed at Bharat Biotechs BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) high containment facility located in the Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

Here's the tweet by Anil Vij:

Human trial with Corona vaccine (COVAXIN) of Bharat Biotech started at PGI Rohtak today. Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well. There were no adverse efforts. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) July 17, 2020

COVAXIN, which is touted to be India's country’s ‘first’ indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, has been developed by city-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. COVAXIN has got the nod for human clinical trials from the Drug Controller General of India. The approval came after pre-clinical studies demonstrated safety and immune response. In the last month, reports had said that the Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of the vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, would start across India next month.

In Haryana, the COVID-19 count crossed the 24,000-mark with 696 fresh cases on Thursday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state increased to 24,002 while the death toll mounted to 322. The districts that reported fresh cases included Faridabad (170), Gurgaon (142), Rewari (84), Sonipat (59), Ambala (45), Panipat (36) and Panchkula (18) among others.

