Moscow, April 9: EpiVacCrona, Russia's second registered vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19), has been found effective for elderly people. According to Alexander Semyonov, who heads the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector which developed EpiVacCrona, 94 percent of senior citizens developed antibodies against the coronavirus after being inoculated the vaccine. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Update: EpiVacCorona Has No Negative Effect on Health of Embryo, Says Russian Watchdog.

"We know for sure that the vaccine can be used by all people aged over 18, we will now go down (proceed to vaccination of younger citizens). We understand that vaccine injection results in the development of effective antibodies in 94 percent of cases," Alexander Semyonov told the Soloviev Live show on YouTube. Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer rights watchdog, later clarified that Semyonov was talking about antibodies in people above 60. COVID-19 Vaccine for Animals: Russia Registers 'World's First' Coronavirus Vaccine Carnivac-Cov for Dogs, Cats and Minks.

COVID-19 vaccine EpiVacCorona was registered in October last year. Russia allowed its use for seniors aged 60 and over in March this year. It is a peptide synthetic vaccine based on a recombinant virus. A peptide synthetic vaccine mimics certain parts of the pathogen they are designed to protect from, compelling the human body to produce antigens capable of fighting the original virus.

According to the developer, the COVID-19 vaccine stimulates the intracellular synthesis of coronavirus’s parts. It forces a body to generate an immune response, both on a cellular level and by releasing antibodies into a person's blood and lymph.

