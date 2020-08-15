Moscow, August 15: Russia will soon release information of pre-clinical and clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine "Sputnik V", the country's health minister Mikhail Murashko has said. Speaking to Sputnik News, Mikhail Murashko said the COVID-19 vaccine, registered as Gam-COVID-Vac, is being questioned largely because information about the trials is not available. He assured that clinical trials of "Sputnik V" would continue. Russia COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Top Respiratory Doctor Alexander Chuchalin Quits Over Coronavirus Vaccine Registration Even Before Phase 3 Trials.

"In the coming days, perhaps, by Monday, information about the pre-clinical and clinical trials will be published," Murashko said. The Russian Health Minister also pointed out that not everyone was aware that "the vaccine was released on a platform that had been used for six products already". A senior expert of the World Health Organization recently said that it is currently in conversation with Russia to get additional information on its COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: European Union Make Deal of 300 Million Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine With AstraZeneca.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that the country had registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed "Sputnik V". Later on Wednesday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had said that the country will start the production of the vaccine within two weeks. Murashko had also said that doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine are unfounded.

"Sputnik V" is developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, alongside the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Russia plans to produce at least five million doses of the vaccine a month from December through January, according to Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center.

