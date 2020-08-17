Coimbatore, August 17: For many people with preexisting medical issues, staying at home isn't an option amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients in the middle of chemotherapy or need a liver transplant, or heart patients can't postpone their check-ups indefinitely.

Their medical requirements will bring them straight to the hospital, where they are more likely to encounter an infected person. Understandably, people are worried about visiting hospitals, but hospitals and doctors are doing their best to alleviate these fears and are taking measures during the coronavirus pandemic to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Major hospitals have enforced enhanced protocols for the safety of patients and health personnel while facing the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19. Despite hospital measures, there are a few ways patients can safeguard themselves while visiting the hospital, read on to find out how.

Precautions Patients should take during hospitalization against COVID-19 Before booking an appointment for a procedure, it's important to inform the doctor or hospital staff about your health and ensure you opt for a COVID-19 test.nIt's important for all patients to wear a mask before entering the hospital. Please ask the hospital to provide one in case you forget.nContact the hospital before visiting and ask them about their safety procedures before making an appointment.

Ensure that the hospital has increased the cleaning frequency for all high traffic surface areas with certified coronavirus killing disinfectants and thorough cleansing is done after each patient is checked to ensure the safety of the next patient.

Check if all patient care equipment is thoroughly disinfected after use on each patient. Importantly, make sure that patients suffering from COVID-19 are isolated in a separate part of the hospital so non-infected people have less chance of coming into contact with them.

Tele-Consultation If it is not a medical emergency, but there is a need to consult a doctor, there are numerous teleconsultation facilities like DocsApp, Practo and 1mg. However, it would be better to book a teleconsultation appointment with a reputed multi-specialty hospital. Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, which has over 45 years of experience and a team of over 200 experienced doctors offers tele consultation from anywhere in India.

Consulting an experienced doctor from a renowned multi-specialty hospital is better and safer than consulting a random doctor through an online platform. Patients can visit the hospital's website (www.sriramakrishnahospital.com) to book appointments if they are located in containment zones or are worried about stepping out of their homes.

Note: Patients with Chronic Illnesses People with illnesses like liver disease, heart disease, and high blood pressure are at risk of developing complications if they are infected by COVID-19. People with such illnesses can take the following measures in addition to frequent handwashing and social distancing. Patients taking hepatitis B or hepatitis C, or other medications should make sure they have plenty of medications stocked at home to avoid unnecessary trips to health care or pharmacies.

While we recommend such precautions, keep in mind that the disease and its impact varies from patient to patient. It's important to consult a doctor if you notice any abnormal symptoms.n Doctors Advice: The Pandemic Shouldn't Hinder Treatment. "Individuals should not allow the fear of coronavirus to discourage them from accessing the healthcare they need. Especially, if they have serious health conditions, chronic ongoing pain, or life-threatening symptoms. We are 24/7 ready to help you. If people need a procedure, it's perfectly safe to come in and have that procedure done now," said Dr. Sukumaran Dean of Sri Ramakrishna Hospitals.

He also added that experts in infectious disease prevention are working closely with care teams across hospitals to make sure they are safe for patients. Remember that there is no reason to panic or get stressed out.

Healthcare providers are already making sure to get you the best treatment possible at minimum risk of COVID-19 exposure. Hospitals continue to adapt to this challenging scenario, with the primary objective of keeping patients and staff safe. This story is provided by Business Wire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.