How to Avoid Eating Mindlessly When You are Home During COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdown

Snacks (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

You are going to be home at least till normalcy returns. While you may not have access to the food delivery options, you have your pantry and your fridge to overeat without even realising. Whether you are working from home, doing your household chores or binging on Netflix, it can be difficult to resist your favourite snacks when you have them at your disposal. Here's how you can avoid mindless eating while keeping yourself well-nourished. Read till the end!

Plan Healthy Meals in Advance

Create a menu for the week listing out your meals for each day. While you do so, ensure that you plan meals that are both balanced and satisfying. Your meal should roughly contain 20g of protein, a serving of carbohydrate, non-starchy vegetables and some fat. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Have a Super-Healthy Microbiome and Be Less Vulnerable to Viral Invaders like COVID-19.

Eat at Scheduled Mealtimes Everyday

When you are home, it is easy to go through your day without a plan or a routine. Plan out your day with dedicated timings for exercise, work and meals. When you have a schedule to stick to, you can prevent mindless eating. Work Out at Home: With Gyms Shut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Here Are Five Easy Exercises to Keep Fit.

Drink a Lot of Water

We often confuse hunger for thirst and end up snacking mindlessly even when we are not hungry. Whenever you feel hungry, drink a glass of water and wait for 10-15 minutes to understand if that's what your body needs. Always ensure that you stay well-hydrated. Home Remedy of the Week: How To Use Holy Basil Leaf (Tulsi) To Relive Acidity and Gas Naturally at Home.

Don't Eat in Front of Your Laptop

If you are working from home, step away from your work station while eating. Separating your work zone and your eating zone will allow you to be more mindful of what you are putting in your body. It's just too easy to overdo on snacking when your attention is into something other than food.

Do not eat out of boredom and avoid emotional eating at all costs. When you are reaching out for a snack, take a moment to think about how you are feeling. Are you feeling hungry, or is it stress and anxiety?