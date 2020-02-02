Home Remedy of the Week: How To Use Holy Basil Leaf (Tulsi) To Relive Acidity and Gas Naturally at Home

Basil for Acidity (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Ate too much? Or maybe something super spicy? Acidity is a very common problem that can be fought by natural remedies. Acidity and food poisoning often happen during the festive season when people eating a lot of oily, spicy and greasy food. In severe cases, symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, acidity and heartburn are caused. You can overcome this problem by ingredients easily found at home. Basil, Holy Basil, also known as Tulsi is known to have countless beauty and health benefits. Tulsi has been used to make many types of medicines since ancient times. Tulsi decoction is often used as a treatment for colds, cough, fever and headache. However, another health benefit of Holy Basil is also relief from acidity. Home Remedies For Acidity and Gas: Symptoms and Causes + Tips To Cure Acid Reflux Naturally.

Holy Basil or Tulsi For Acidity

Ayurveda believes that holy basil aka tulsi can have soothing and carminative properties that can help you with acidity. Tulsi is one of the best home remedies for acidity as it helps stimulate the stomach to produce more mucus and its anti-ulcer properties reduce the effects of gastric acids.

How To Use Basil Leaf For Acidity

Tulsi is effective in relieving acidity and food poisoning as well. The best way to consume is to first, extract the juice from the basil leaves. Now, put it in one spoon of honey and consume it. Tulsi works as a medicine and it has been said that eating about five basil leaves daily brings an end to the problem of gas and many other diseases of the stomach. You can also make basil tea. You can also simply boil 3-4 basil leaves in a cup of water and let it simmer for a few minutes and sip it like tea.

Full of antioxidants, basil leaf also acts as an immunity booster. Basil leaves also has antibacterial and antiviral properties that can also help prevent cold, cough and other infections.