New Delhi, March 11: With an aim to provide affordable healthcare to all, a world-class diagnostic center has been set up in Gurudwara Sri Bangla Sahib complex in Delhi. The diagnostic center promises to provide several tests including MRI, CT Scan, Ultra Sound, and Digital X-Ray facilities at 'cheapest' rates for those who can’t otherwise afford them. The facility has been launched by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), an autonomous organisation that manages Gurudwaras in Delhi.

The facility to provide the cheapest MRI, CT Scan, Ultra Sound and Digital X-ray facility was launched on March 11 at 11 am at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib complex in Delhi. "After launching biggest Kidney Dialysis Hospital of country, DSGMC now launching cheapest MRI, CT Scan, ultrasound, and digital X-Ray facility", Manjinder Singh Sirsa of DSGMC tweeted. In another tweet, he added saying that the needy families will be able to get the facility of MRI for only Rs 50.

Here's the tweet by Manjinder Singh Sirsa:

MRI सिर्फ़ ₹50 में गुरुद्वारा श्री बंगला साहिब में तैयार किया गया ये वर्ल्ड क्लास डायग्नोस्टिक सेंटर कल संगत के समर्पित कर दिया जाएगा जहाँ ग़रीब और ज़रूरतमंद परिवार MRI की सुविधा केवल 50 रुपये में पा सकेंगे pic.twitter.com/gxVK3VJeQh — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) March 10, 2021

All you Need to Know About the World-class diagnostic center built in Gurudwara Sri Bangla Sahib: The diagnostics centre, which is located in the heart of the national capital, is being set up by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC). The diagnostics centre is built in Gurdwara’s 50-year-old dispensary. According to reports, the committee put together Rs 6 crore of which dialysis machines, an MRI, X-Ray, and an ultrasound machines were purchased. This the cheapest diagnostic center where the needy patients can get an MRI scan done at Rs 50 By offering MRI scan at just Rs 50, the Gurudwara will ensure that all the needy ones get the diagnosis so further treatment can be provided. In private laboratories, an MRI costs at least Rs 2,500 and ranges to Rs 8,000. X-Rays and dialysis will also be conducted at nominal rates at the gurudwara hospital. People from lower income groups will be able to get an X-Ray and ultrasound done for just Rs 150. Reports inform that at the facility, patients will have to pay Rs 150 for ultrasounds and Rs 50 for a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan. Arvinder Singh Soni, chairman of liver transplant at Medanta and Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said that the initiative intends to help people who do not have the necessary means to pay for expensive tests like an MRI.

The DSGMC also manages various educational institutions, hospitals, old age homes, libraries and other charitable institutions in the national capital. Headquartered in Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, near Parliament House, (DSGMC) came into existence in 1974.

