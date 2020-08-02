New Delhi, August 2: With a spike of 54,735 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, India's total tally has surpassed 17 lakh mark and reached 17,50,724, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The death toll due to coronavirus in India now stands at 37,364 after 853 more patients succumbed to the infection over the past 24 hours. Presently, India has 5,67,730 active cases. India's COVID-19 Fatality Rate Stands at 2.15%, Lowest Since 1st Lockdown in March; Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 64.53%.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 11,45,629 patients have recovered till now, including 51,255 who were discharged from quarantine centres or hospitals in the last 24 hours. However, India remains the third worst-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in the world. One patient had migrated to another country. With 431,719 cases and 15,316 fatalities, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state. COVID-19: Recent Global Spikes Due to 'Young People Letting Down Guard', Says WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Tamil Nadu, the second worst-hit state, reported 5,879 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 251,738. The state also reported 99 fresh fatalities, raising the toll to 4,034. India continues to maintain the record of registering the lowest COVID-19 mortality rate on the global platform, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

"The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.15% on Friday, lowest since the 1st lockdown. It has been continuously reducing from around 3.33% in mid-June" the ministry said. The case fatality rate, in epidemiology, is the proportion of people who die from disease among all individuals diagnosed with it.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 17.5 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 683,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 17,791,377 and the fatalities rose to 683,988, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

