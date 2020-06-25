You must be concerned about all the monsoon diseases like dengue and typhoid, but your feet need all the care too during the monsoon months. Hopping over potholes and getting into the messy trains and buses can leave your feet dirty and wet, which, in turn, can put you at risk of many infections. Plus, the mud can invite many skin diseases and allergies. Here's how to keep your feet soft and free of bacteria during the monsoon months.

Exfoliate

Use a scrubber or pumice stone to remove the dead skin cells from your feet regularly. The dead skin cells harden the feet and lead to cracks leaving them prone to infections. International Yoga Day 2020: Basic Yoga Asanas to Prevent Common Monsoon Ailments Like Asthma and Dysentery.

Moisturise

Always use a moisturiser after washing your feet thoroughly. You can use almond oil as a natural foot lotion and apply it evenly all over the feet before going to bed. Monsoon Health Tips: Know How To Protect The Elderly From Diseases And Injuries.

Dry Footwear in The Sun

Never keep your sandals and shoes in the shade for drying. Keeping them in the shoe rack would only allow bacteria to breed on the wet shoes. Plus, fungus and bacteria attack the most in dark and moist places. Wash your shoes on a bright day to kill the bacteria building up in the shoes.

Foot Therapy

Foot soaks, scrubs, and healing creams work great to restore the smoothness of your feet. Foot soaks, and scrubs contain healing oils like jojoba and sunflower along with vitamin to replenish the moisture lost in your foot. Monsoon Diet Tips From Ayurveda: What Are The Best Fruits, Vegetables and Oils For The Rains?

Detoxify your Feet

Flush hot foot bath can work wonders for your feet. Use a pumice stone to clean up your feet and later soak them in warm water to relax and say goodbye to toxins and dead cells! Do not forget to moisturise your feet right after.

You can also use essential oils to treat your tired and parched feet. Essential oils lock in the moisture and are healing to the skin. Fill a tub with warm water and pour a few drops of your favourite essential oil. Soak your feet in the water and let the oil get absorbed for optimum

relaxation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).