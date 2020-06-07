National Cancer Survivors Day 2020: How Yoga Can Help Build Strength and Prevent the Deadly Disease From Coming Back!

Meditation for beginners (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Yoga is a wonderful thing that can strengthen the body and reduce the chances of cancer relapse. Simple yoga asanas and breathing techniques when done effortlessly without pushing oneself too much can both help prevent the regression of the disease. However, it is imperative to practice regularly to see results. Even medication takes time to show results, and so does yoga. These restorative yoga asanas will remove the toxins and release the tension from the body.

Yastikasana or The Stick Pose

Lie down on your back, raise your hands overhead and stretch as much as possible. Fully extend your legs simultaneously. Your toes should be pointing down to deepen the stretch. Take deep breaths, hold the pose for 10 seconds and relax. World Cancer Day 2020: From Vaccines to Diet, Easy Prevention Methods to Help Cut Down the Risk of Developing Cancer.

Lying Down Bhadrasana or Lying Down Butterfly Pose

Sit and stretch out both your legs in front of you. Now, bend your legs and bring your feet towards your body. Point your knees outwards the ceiling and join the soles of your feet with the toes. Try and keep the heels close. Now lie back and keep your hands by your side. Relax in this asana for as long as you are comfortable. Bob Weighton, World's Oldest Man Dies of Cancer at Age 11.

Parvatasana or The Mountain Pose

Sit with your legs crossed and raise your hands towards the sky with your palms facing each other. Join your palms and stretch your hand upward as if you are lifting your body. Maintain this pose for 10-15 seconds and then relax.

Sukhasana or The Happy Pose

Sit down with your legs crossed and place your palms on your knees facing upwards. Close your eyes, join the tip of your index finger and your thumb, and relax. Focus on your breath and stay in this asana for as long as you can. World Cancer Day 2020: From Colorectal Cancer to Anal Fissure, 6 Reasons You See Blood on Your Toilet Paper.

Along with the practice, one must also be mindful of their diet and lifestyle routines. Positive thoughts patterns will allow a survivor to be in a conductive frame of mind always.