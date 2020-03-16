National Vaccination Day 2020: Do Adults Need to Be Vaccinated? From HPV to Tetanus, Here are Vaccinations Every Woman Needs

Vaccine (Photo credits: Flickr)

As kids, our parents and paediatricians keep us on top of all the necessary vaccinations. But even after you grow up, you need to keep up with your boosters. While the vaccines that you need may vary depending on your health and your personal medical history, there are certain vaccinations that every woman need. Odds are, you have received the HPV vaccine since it was first administered over a decade ago in 2006, but just like HPV, here are all the vaccines that you need to get under your belt.

Human Papillomavirus

One of the most common sexually transmitted diseases that continue to affect many is human papillomavirus (HPV). There is a three-dose series of vaccination available for women aged between 11-26 which is one of the best methods to prevent HPV. HPV Infection: Ways You Get the Cervical Cancer-Causing Virus Without Penetrative Sex.

Tetanus

While you might have got your first tetanus shot at the age of six, here's a gentle reminder that you need a booster every ten years. You will need the Tdap vaccine if you are older than 19 and never received a tetanus shot. The vaccine will nip tetanus in the bud before you step on that rusty nail. Is Vaccination Safe for Your Child? Here’s What Every Parent Should Know about the MMR Vaccine.

Varicella

You may not have to worry if you got chickenpox as a child. But if you haven't, a two-dose series of a varicella vaccine is a must to build immunity against the virus.

Influenza

Every woman should get an annual flu shot to keep germs at bay during the flu season that typically peaks in January and February. Remember that you must be vaccinated if you are planning a pregnancy during the flu season. From Vaccines to Diet, Easy Prevention Methods to Help Cut Down the Risk of Developing Cancer.

Meningococcal

If you are living in a communal environment, the meningococcal vaccine is a must to protect yourself against the bacterial disease meningitis. Many women get this vaccine before they enter college or enlist in the military.

And if you are born after 1956 and have not been vaccinated for Measles, Mumps and Rubella, you need to get at least one dose of the MMR vaccine. Also, ensure that you wait at least three months after getting the vaccine if you are planning a baby.