In accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health is defined as a "state of wellbeing in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can work successfully and fruitfully and is able to contribute to the community." There is a high prevalence of mental diseases and disorders associated with psychoactive substances, which significantly contribute to morbidity, disability, and early mortality worldwide. Therefore, mental health is an integral part of health; it is more than the absence of mental illness. Hence, considered as a cornerstone of an individual's wellbeing and productive functioning.

Did you know that nearly 800 million people worldwide suffer from various mental issues like stress, depression, anxiety, behavioural & emotional disorders, and much more? Clinically significant impairment in a person's emotional control, intellect, or behaviour is referred to as a mental disorder. It is typically linked to distress or functional impairment in critical areas of functioning.

Evidence has demonstrated that significant chronic diseases and health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, and cancer are closely correlated with the risk, occurrence, management, advancement, and outcome of mental health problems, most frequently depression.

As per the statistics in the year 2019, one in eight individuals suffers from mental illness, with anxiety and depressive disorders being the most prevalent. The COVID-19 Pandemic has accelerated mental health problems for people suffering from anxiety and depressive conditions. The most alarming fact about mental disorders is that many people are not even aware that they are suffering from these issues, making the problem even worse.

In today's hectic life, one takes out time for their work, but they simply do not get time for themselves. People often get so entangled in the problems going on in their lives that those troubles start affecting us to a deeper extent.

There is no doubt that people have made great strides in everything from technology to science. However, in the matter of good mental health, people are falling behind day by day. Everyone talks about physical health, how to reduce obesity, everyone talks about the harm of junk food, but does anyone tell how do you reduce mental stress due to obesity?

Educating yourself about mental health problems is essential and must be given prime importance. To eradicate the stigma associated with mental illness, there must be a sufficient number of awareness campaigns done, and people must be made aware of their benefits and significance.

Psychologs Magazine is an indigenous monthly magazine that offers a wide range of awareness related to mental health. The magazine is available in electronic and print versions and thoroughly discusses your mental wellbeing.

The Psychologs magazine's print version reaches more than 1.5 Lakh people every month, and the magazine's digital version reaches nearly 20 lakh people per month. The magazine follows a traditional mode of conduct, keeping in mind that the Indian society's thought process is influenced by traditional philosophy. Hence, the therapies and information prepared are in compliance with the Indian philosophical outlook.

There are several people who are unaware of their mental illness or consider mental health a taboo; therefore, to help them lead a happy life and make them understand the need to be mentally at peace, Psychologs Magazine impanels professionals from different universities, organizations, and hospitals to help people cope up with their mental illness proudly. The team of 'Psychologs Magazine' contacts patients having psychological problems and understands the issues that trigger their mental health and make them suffer greatly.

Time and again 'Psychologs Magazine' has held online seminars and several campaigns in urban as well as in rural areas to aware people on mental health issues efficiently. Many physical health-related issues including heart problems are mostly caused by stress and mental strain, which takes a big toll on one's wellbeing. Hence, everyone must take care of their physical as well as their mental well-being to live a healthier and happy life.

Psychologs Magazine not only helps the younger generation but also helps the elder section of society to deal with their loneliness & isolation. The magazine offers mental health awareness programs and information that help the elderly section of society to deal with their state of mind and help them discover a healthy peace of mind.

Mental stress is a problem, but the bigger problem is that no one pays much attention to it. Everyone ignores it by understanding it as a minor problem or discussing it as a formality. However, even today, one such platform like Psychologs Magazine exists among all of us, which is seeing mental issues as a significant problem and trying to get people out of this quagmire of mental stress by spreading knowledge about mental health issues.

Psychologs Magazine deeply understands people's pain and helps them heal completely. The magazine caters from childhood issues to elderly issues and makes people aware of the problems thoroughly. What makes the platform stand out is its unique approach where people are not needed to travel but are acquainted with the proper counselling where they can understand and communicate their hearts out.