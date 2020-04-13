Simple Hacks for Organising Your Messy Bedroom Within Minutes During COVID-19 Lockdown

Bedroom (Photo Credits: pxhere)

Your shorts are spilling out of the cupboard, clothes littered on the floor, and there are too many items on your bedside table to count. Does this sound familiar? If your bedroom space is in constant disarray, you can give a makeover to your messy area with a few easy tips. Whether you just have a tiny corner to call your own or have plenty of room to work with, these hacks can turn your bedroom to an orderly retreat. Here's how you can make your bedroom a sanctuary.

Turn Dressers into Side Tables

If your wardrobe is always overflowing, you can turn your empty dresser into a side table to create more space. Also, remove all the things that you do not use, that unnecessarily occupy space. A Tidy House Can Reduce Stress and Anxiety, These Everyday Habits Will Make Your Home a Sanctuary During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Stock up Things in Your Under-the-bed Shelve

All the things like your travel bags and exercise gear that you know you will not use in the foreseeable future, can be stored in the shelve under your bed. This would also be a great place to store some extra bed linens. COVID-19 Lockdown: Throw Pillows Are A Hotspot of Germs, Here's How To Clean the Most Overlooked Places in Your Home!

Turn Clutter into Decor

If your old magazines and large frames are taking up too much space on your floor, try artfully rearranging them to reduce the clutter. Stack your books, add baskets and trays, and suddenly your messy area will be a trendy corner. How to Organise Your Kitchen? Beautiful and Genius Ways to Arrange the Messy Cabinets in Your Pantry.

Divide your Drawers

Instead of tossing your jewellery in a random junk drawer, have dedicated drawers for each of your items. If you do not have enough drawers, you can get creative with baskets and vintage teacups. This arrangement will inspire you to maintain an organised space.

If you are short on storage, you can also choose to put your favourite items on display. So whether it is your travel souvenirs or your shoes, find out creative ways to place your most treasured possessions.