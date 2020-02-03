Social Media Rules: Tech Habits That Can Build or Break the Trust in Your Relationship

Social media PDA (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Dating and technology go hand in hand these days. That romantic conversation you had with your partner last night was a series of text messages. Their comment on your Facebook post was their show of support on your job promotion. But along with the intimacy, electronics also bring along higher levels of tension. Your digital actions should enhance trust between you and your partner, not mar it. Follow these technology rules to build an everlasting bond with the one you love.

1. Check Who They Follow On Instagram

Yes, they must have already shared everything with you, but checking who they follow on Instagram can give you an insight into their tastes and interests. If they are keeping up with a lot of their college friends, you get a glimpse that they are popular and well-liked. Is Social Media PDA Really Important? – Relationship Query of the Day.

2. Share Your Passwords

While sharing passwords can seem overly revealing, being open with passwords can show your willingness to be transparent. If all went smooth after sharing your Netflix passwords, you might want to consider sharing the passwords of your personal accounts.

3. Post on Each Other's Facebook Wall

Acknowledging your relationship on social media tends to show a higher level of commitment. That being said, do not post anything that comes from your insecurity. They will be able to see your vulnerability right through it. Getting Back With Your Ex? Here’s How to Make Your Relationship Work the Second Time.

4. Sync Your Online Calendars

One of the best ways to show that your relationship is of top priority is to hold yourself accountable for the plans you made together. If you notice that they have a plan on the calendar that you do not recognise, ask about it. Also, seeing how busy their workweek was can ease any feeling of neglect.

5. Never Read Their Texts or E-mails

Having access to their account is a privilege, so do not misuse it. Reading their personal chats can soon become an addiction, and they can feel intruded upon once they find out. If you decide to snoop, they can also tend to be more secretive going forward. How to Break Up With a Jealous, Insecure and Control-Freak Partner? – Relationship Query of the Day.

6. Do Not Search Their Web Browser History

Searching their web browser history can diminish their feelings for you. They may have an X-rated obsession but intruding in their privacy can reduce their feelings for you. Just live and let live.

It is entirely reasonable to be curious about their exes, but stalking them on social media is so not cool. It only stems insecurities and destroys your trust.