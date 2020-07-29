Are you thinking of weight loss? If yes, then you might as well consider making an important change in your daily diet. This should be doing away with your regular wheat roti and including an alternative made from millets which are gluten-free. Sorghum, which is known as jowar in Hindi, is a powerhouse of all essential nutrients. Let's take a look at how including roti made from sorghum in your daily diet can help in weight loss. Bajra Roti Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Smooth Digestion, Here are Five Reasons Why You Should Include Pearl Millet in Your Meals.

Sorghum is ranked among the top five healthy grains in the world. It has lately become the new quinoa, mainly because of its gluten-free property and numerable health benefits. Jowar roti is also a good source of protein, and apart from that, being gluten-free, it aids digestion and helps avoid conditions like bloating. People who are gluten intolerant should strictly avoid wheat and barley-based products. Now let us see how sorghum roti helps in weight loss. Almond Flour for Weight Loss: This Protein-Rich and Low-Carb Wheat Flour Alternative Is All You Need To Stay In Shape.

How Sorghum (Jowar) Roti Helps in Weight Loss

Sorghum roti is rich in fibre, which promotes the feeling of fullness in the body. This in-turn helps avoid over-eating, helping enter the state of calorie-deficit at the end of the day. Apart from that, the fibre content also smoothens the bowel movement which stimulates the digestive system and, thereby, helps in maintaining optimal weight. Also, jowar contains complex carbohydrates, which get digested slowly and, thus, promotes a gradual rise in blood sugar. Therefore, it is also ideal for people who are diabetic.

Jowar Roti Recipe

How Sorghum (Jowar) Roti is Good For Overall Health

Sorghum roti, being rich in fibre, also helps in reducing bad LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of stroke. Jowar also aids in making the bone strong due to the presence of minerals like calcium, copper and magnesium. Apart from that, the antioxidant properties of jowar help fight against the free radicals which are responsible for pre-mature ageing. Therefore, it is worth including jowar roti in your daily meal. It tastes good with curd or any veg or non-veg curry.

