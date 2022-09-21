I'm Arya. I'm 34 years old and working as a software engineer. It has been difficult for me to manage my diabetes due to my demanding work schedule and disorganised diet. As a working mother of a young child, I have a lot on my plate. My diabetes had to be beaten in order for me to live a healthy and contented life. Here am sharing my experience with Sugarfit.

Pre and Post-Sugar.fit

My HbA1c level was 6.40% before I joined Sugar.fit, and I needed to lose a lot more weight in addition to balancing my food and exercise. I saw a tremendous turnaround after enrolling in the diabetic reversal program by Sugar.fit. My HbA1c became 5.30%.

How Were You Diagnosed With Diabetes?

The thought of having diabetes never crossed my mind. Or at least I wasn't expecting it at this age. I have recently been experiencing severe diabetes symptoms like fatigue, lack of energy for daily tasks, and unusual appetite. I was troubled by this condition; I found it difficult to concentrate at work, and eventually, it affected my family life.

When Did You Decide To Defeat Diabetes?

I realised that I had to do something about it when my doctor told me that my diabetes was getting worse. That's when I started to look for ways to beat diabetes. Since then, I have considered making a comprehensive change to my body and my way of life. There will be no end to the medications to control diabetes. But those are not going to be long-term solutions for a patient. I need a remedy that can help in holistic change and advancement in my life and body.

Why Did You Choose the Diabetes Reversal Program by Sugar.fit?

Being said, I was looking for a comprehensive solution. Sugar.fit ensures holistic development for each of its customers. I could track my blood sugar level in real-time with the help of Sugar.fit, which also offered biometric feedback. It improved my daily routine. I know how my blood reacted to various foods and lifestyle choices. Here, a patient is getting comprehensive knowledge about their body mechanism. That is informative and interesting. This made me believe in Sugar.fit's diabetes reversible program.

How Does the Diabetes Reversal Program Work?

It involved a step-by-step process. Continuous glucose monitoring, doctor consultation, one-on-one live diabetes expert coaching, and comprehensive diagnostic testing with 70+ parameter blood and urine check-ups. It has been done every quarter after the onboarding. Moreover, each customer will get a free glucometer, 50 strips, and lancets. The individualised plans are what I found more fascinating. It includes meal, stress, and sleep plans combined with an on-demand movement library for exercise and activity management.Sugar.fit helps to be in touch with the companions on your path back from diabetes. It helped me to gain more confidence and acquire tremendous knowledge about the process.

What Are the Major Changes After Joining Sugar.fit’s Diabetes Reversal Program?

My entire way of life has altered, and I can feel my body repairing and regenerating. It was a gradual procedure that didn't strain or hurt my body. My water intake was considerably low, and I had to boost my water intake. The Sugar.fit team advised me to up my water consumption to 1 litre throughout the program's first week. Then, when my body's tolerance level gradually rose, we also raised our water consumption. The same thing happened with the diet; gradually, we introduced a wholesome diet that is better suited to my body. Now, I live a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, enough sleep, and exercise. I'm waking up with a fresh body and mind—what more could a person want?

Now, Do You Think Diabetes Is Reversible?

Yes, of course. I could be a living example of that, like many other people who took help from Sugar.fit and me. You need thorough monitoring and a customised program to achieve that. That is what Sugar.fit is ensuring.