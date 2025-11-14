World Diabetes Day is an annual event that is observed every year on November 14 around the globe. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922. This day is a global event for people with diabetes, healthcare professionals, advocates, policymakers and the public to unite to raise awareness of and take action on diabetes. World Diabetes Day 2025 falls on Friday, November 14. WDD is led by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), and each World Diabetes Day focuses on a theme related to diabetes. This year, World Diabetes Day 2025 theme is ‘Diabetes and the workplace.

Millions of people with diabetes face challenges on a daily basis in managing their condition in the workplace, including stigma, discrimination and exclusion. This has a negative impact on their well-being. This World Diabetes Day, employers and employees around the world will focus on the theme this year and break this stigma. In this article, let’s know more about World Diabetes Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. World Diabetes Day Quotes and Slogans: Share Powerful Messages, Sayings, Wallpapers and Images To Raise Awareness About Diabetes.

World Diabetes Day 2025 Date

World Diabetes Day 2025 falls on Friday, November 14.

World Diabetes Day 2025 Theme

World Diabetes Day 2025 theme is ‘Diabetes and the workplace.

World Diabetes Day History

World Diabetes Day was launched in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to the rapid increase of diabetes cases around the world. A resolution was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 20, 2006 (A/61/L.39/Rev.1 and Add.1)] 61/225 for World Diabetes Day. By 2016, over 230 IDF Member Associations in more than 160 countries and territories were commemorating World Diabetes Day. These member associations were joined by international organisations, companies, healthcare professionals, politicians, celebrities, and people living with diabetes and their families. What Are Symptoms of Diabetes? How To Prevent Diabetes? Know About Government of India's Diabetes Prevention Initiatives.

World Diabetes Day Significance

World Diabetes Day serves as a global platform to spread awareness about diabetes and its prevention, management, and complications. It is the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign, reaching a global audience of over 1 billion people in over 160 countries. The activities on WDD include diabetes screening programs, radio and television campaigns, and sports events.

The day emphasises the need for early diagnosis and proper care. It also promotes healthy lifestyle choices, including a balanced diet and regular exercise and supports those living with diabetes and combating myths surrounding the condition.

