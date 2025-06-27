Mounjaro vs Ozempic vs Wegovy: What’s the Difference? Prices, Side Effects and Other Important Details of Diabetes Management and Weight Loss Drugs

One of the most-discussed topics at this moment—is the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic and its fellow semaglutide drugs, such as Wegovy, as well as similar GLP-2 drugs, such as Mounjaro. The drugs have become increasingly popular for weight loss, both for those who only need to lose a few kilos as well as for those who have been through long-term weight struggles. From Tesla owner Elon Musk to Bollywood’s director Karan Johar, the Ozempic faces are all people wouldn’t stop talking about. Recently, India’s drug regulator approved Eli Lilly and Company’s diabetes and obesity drug Mounjaro in a KwikPen presentation. But how do these three differ from one another? Is it safe for everyone to use these drugs? Understanding the difference between Mounjaro, Ozempic and Wegovy, its prices, side effects and other essential details of diabetes management and weight loss drugs.

Mounjaro

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has reportedly authorised Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in the KwikPen format in India. As per the company Eli Lilly, it is a multi-dose, prescription-based, single-patient-use prefilled pen designed for once-a-week administration. It must be noted that Mounjaro is a Glucose-Dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide (GIP) receptor and Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. GIP and GLP-1 are the two primary incretin hormones naturally produced by the intestine. According to Healthline, Mounjoro mimics these hormones, which makes you feel full sooner after eating and remaining full longer. It also slows down digestion, which can help with portion control and hunger. Mounjaro has reportedly been priced between INR 14,000 to INR 17,500 a month.

Ozempic

The hype surrounding the injectable drug Ozempic has led to an increase in sales and shortages in the US since the US Food and Drug Administration approved it in 2017 for the Type 2 diabetes treatment as an effective weight loss tool. Ozempic is a prescription medication primarily used to manage Type 2 diabetes. Just like Mounjaro, Ozempic is also a GLP-1 receptor agonist, which works by mimicking the hormone incretin. The drug is also available in India but may not be as widely accessible as in other countries. The medication is administered usually once a week. Depending on the dosage and pharmacy, Ozempic can cost between INR 10,000 and INR 12,000 a month.

It is important to note that Ozempic and Mounjaro are primarily approved for diabetes. Those seeking weight management must follow it under medical supervision.

Wegovy

Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk recently launched its weight loss drug Wegovy in India. It is administered as a once-a-week injection. Like Ozempic, Wegovy also contains the GLP-1 agonist semaglutide. However, while Ozempic is used to manage blood sugar in adults with Type 2 diabetes, Wegovy is prescribed for long-term weight loss in adults and children. The delivery device of Wegovy will contain four doses and will reportedly be priced at INR 17,345 a month.

What Are the Side Effects?

Much like any other medications, these drugs also have side effects. If taken without being medically supervised, the drugs can result in serious side effects. Meanwhile, common side effects of Mounjaro, Ozempic and Wegovy are often seen as constipation, upset stomach, diarrhoea and vomiting. Hence, consulting your healthcare provider to determine if the drugs are right for you is extremely important.

According to a study published in the medical journal The Lancet, India ranks among the top three countries globally for high obesity rates, given a rapid rise in diabetes and obesity cases. The country offers a big opportunity for weight-loss drugmakers.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).