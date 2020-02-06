Valentine's Day 2020 Beauty Hacks: From Hickey to Beard Burn, How to Fix Every Awkward Moment on Your Date Night

Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia (Photo Credits: Movie Still)

You donned the hottest dress, your blowout is done, and you have finished with your business down there. You are officially ready to head for that Valentine's Day date, and you are just about to blow the mind of your lucky date. But certain V-day fails are inevitable even if you are the most prepared. You may still know how to handle a wardrobe malfunction, but what do you do when you get the most obvious hickey? How do you hide it? We give you fixes for the most awkward V-day moments.

1. You Have Ingrown Hairs

You have picked the hottest lingerie for the evening, but you realise that you have red bumps along your bikini line. The right preparation is vital for this ingrown fail. Make sure that you use the cleanest tool to exfoliate the bikini line and follow up with a moisturiser post-waxing session. How To Plump Your Lips: 5 Simple Beauty Hacks to Make Your Lips Look Fuller and Sexier.

2. You Got a Beard Burn

Your guy has some beard hair, and you ended up with some aggressive first kiss. You are left with beard burn on the lower half of your face. You could quickly apply some diluted tea tree oil to soothe the area. When you are back home, brew a cup of green tea and then apply to your skin with a cotton ball.

3. Your Blow Out Has Gone Out Of Shape

You spend a bomb on that blowout, and after some time, it looks like you have weathered a series of tornadoes. You can let the situation under control by spritzing your hair with water and let it air dry. You can also apply a little cocoa powder to your roots to soak up the oil and give your hair a lift. Valentine’s Day 2020: Recreate Salon Hair At Home and Look Drop-Dead Gorgeous on Your Date Night.

4. You Have a Bad Body Odour

If you are running out of deodorant, take off your top, rinse your armpits and rub them well. Alternatively, you can also use an antibacterial hand sanitiser to diffuse the smell. Once you are clean and dry, massage a tiny amount of coconut oil.

5. You Got an Obvious Hickey

You have a sexy date, and following those three hours, you get a super obvious hickey, what do you do? Look for a tube of lipstick in your bag and use the cap to massage the hickey as soon as you notice it forming. Massage for 20 seconds in every 15 minutes to break down the blood clot and make the hickey disappear quickly. Dry And Chapped Lips? 4 Surprising Ways You Are Damaging Your Pout.

And if your bleaching skin game has gone wrong, combine two tablespoons of baking powder, two tablespoons of lemon juice and a tablespoon of water. Apply this mixture to the darker streaks of your skin to make your skin look even.