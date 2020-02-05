Valentine’s Day 2020: Recreate Salon Hair At Home and Look Drop-Dead Gorgeous on Your Date Night

Beautiful hair (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Getting a professional blowout is extremely Instagram-worthy, but you can get the same gorgeous look at home and it is easier than you think. Equipping yourself with the correct technique and the right products is all it really takes. Combined with a few hair-taming products, you can score a victory every time you pick that blow dryer. This Valentine's Day, ditch the expensive salon hair styling for an at-home wash and blow dry that will give you those flawless locks. Make note!

1. Rinse Your Hair Well

Do you know why salon shampoos last longer? They do a deeper wash and an even deeper rinse. No matter how great your hair cut is, if your hair is doused with hair product, your hair can look extremely messy. Rinse enough to ensure that all the dirt and product go down the drain. Hair Care Tips: Use Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil to Maintain Long and Healthy Hair.

2. Clear the Humid Air

If your post-shower bathroom environment is humid, wait for 10 minutes before using the blow dryer. Move to another room before styling your hair. How to Care for Your Hair Ahead Of Your Wedding and Get the Most Gorgeous Tresses.

3. Limit Your Use of Hair Products

Never overuse hair products to tame your natural hair. Begin with a dime-size amount serum or gel and add only if you have to. Remember, using too much hair products can also damage your hair. Dry Shampoo and Hair Care: Know All About Its Benefits, Negatives and DIY Recipe.

4. Use the Right Hair Brush and Dryer

A boar-bristled brush is the best when it comes to styling tools. The natural bristles grip the hair well and help disperse styling products better than the synthetic ones. Don't forget that a powerful blow-dry with 1,800 watts will create enough airflow to help the products penetrate to the hair cuticles. Use a ceramic-heating blow dryer that will style your hair without blazing it.

5. Blast Cool Air

Do not start styling your hair until it is 80 percent dry. The lesser time you take blow drying your hair, the lesser damage you will do. Then move the blow dryer around your hair, tousling the hair with your fingers while it is a little damp. Then blow dry your hair from roots to the ends in sections. Once you are done, blast the undersides for 30 seconds with cool air by pressing that cool shot button. What Causes Grey Hair? From Stress to Smoking, These Things are Responsible for Your Salt-And-Pepper Strands.

Did you know that cold air seals the cuticle of the hair that helps secure the shape of each strand, giving body and movement to your entire look? It also holds up your blow dry for good 72 hours and adds undeniable shine.