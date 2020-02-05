All the Casual Dating Rules You Need To Follow If You Have Always Been a Relationship Person

Casual dating (Photo credits: Pixabay)

If you have had too many failed relationships in your life, you must be up for only casual dating now. But if you are seeing someone regularly, you can take what you think is casual dating to the next level. If you do not want to be in a serious relationship, you need to know where to draw the line. There is nothing wrong in dating around, provided you know the ups and downs of dating in the modern world. Make sure that you follow these rules if you are seeking a casual fling.

1. Be Honest

If you are not looking for anything serious, the first rule is, to be honest, and direct. Let them know that you are looking to have fun right now and do not want to tag it 'committed'. Social Media Rules: Tech Habits That Can Build or Break the Trust in Your Relationship.

2. Set Boundaries

If you are seeing someone three times a week and cooking something at the kitchen, you have bypassed the rule of casual dating. If you are looking for casual dating, meet them only over the weekends instead of making it a regular outing.

3. See Other Matches

Going on dates with other people can be an excellent way to keep things casual. You are not going to catch feelings for someone you have to scratch your head to recall their names. How to Date a Co-Worker? Office Romance Rules You Must Follow to Save Your Career and Reputation.

4. Keep It off Social Media

Posting your everyday life on Instagram must be your second nature, but before you share a picture with that pink cocktail and your date, think twice. Putting tons of images on social media can mislead them. Wait for your girls’ night out to be a social media star again.

5. Keep Chatting To a Minimum

Sending good morning messages can be cute in a relationship, but when you are seeing someone casually, it may not be a great idea. Text them when you want to make plans but don't indulge in chatting the whole day. Romantic Dating Ideas: Fun Couple Activities to Try When You Are Tired Of Netflix and Chilling!

6. Do Not Date Anyone from Work or School

Casual dating only works when you are seeing someone with whom you have no close ties. You do not want to run into them in your best friend's party when your fling ends. Date someone a social circle that doesn't overlap yours.

Remember, it is natural to get jealous when you see your casual date with someone else. Dating someone casually has a lot of a grey area than a normal relationship does.