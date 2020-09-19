Exercise along with diet plays a major role in weight loss. Both things go hand in hand when it comes to losing weight. Working out doesn't necessarily mean hitting the gym. Muscle groups can be targeted even by doing some effective free bodyweight exercises at home. In this week's weight loss tip, we take a look at donkey kick exercise which can help you lose fat. Donkey kick can simply be performed on a yoga mat and is a very good lower body workout. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How Spiderman Plank Exercise Can Help You Lose Belly Fat (Watch Video)

The donkey kick’s scientific name is a quadruped bent-knee hip extension. However, the exercise gets the name donkey kick as it mimics the kick of the animal. Donkey kick exercise basically targets the gluteus maximus and gluteus medius. This movement works no less than the workout done with machines at the gym. The focus should just be on the form and technique ensuring the back isn’t sagging and glute is doing the work. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How High Knees Exercise Can Help You Lose Body Fat (Watch Video)

Donkey Kick Exercise For Fat Loss / Weight Loss

Donkey kick is a compound movement as multiple muscles are engaged while performing it. This exercise might make you feel that glutes are the only muscle targeted, however, it also engages the core and helps maintain its stability. Performing donkey kick exercise vigorously can help you burn more calories. Also, working on a larger muscle group like glutes expedite the fat loss process. You can start with basic donkey kick exercise and once you are perfect with it, you can move to straight leg donkey kick with half circles. For effective result, you can even use a resistance band for plain donkey kick exercise.

Basic Donkey Kick Exercise

Straight Leg Donkey Kick With Half Circles

Perform donkey kick exercise with 20 reps of four to five sets for a good result. Along with this exercise, you should also incorporate other lower body exercises like squats, lunges, glute bridge etc for overall body fat loss.

