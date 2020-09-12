Weight loss does not necessarily mean that you have to take a membership in a gym for achieving the result. The most important thing is will power and dedication when it comes to losing weight. Working out at home or in any open space with high intensity can help tone muscles and lose overall body fat percentage. In this week's weight loss tip, let's discuss high knees exercise that can help lose body fat. This exercise is a high-intensity exercise which can help tone your lower body muscles. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How Spiderman Plank Exercise Can Help You Lose Belly Fat (Watch Video)

High knees exercise shoots the heart rate which helps in fat loss. In order to do basic high knees, stand straight with feet hip-width apart. Place both hands in a 90-degree angle with forearms parallel to the floor bring left and the right knee alternatively towards your chest. With practice, increase pace and also repetitions per set for an effective result. Burpee Exercise for Fat Loss.

High Knees For Fat Loss / Weight Loss

High knees strengthen hip flexors and also work on glutes, hamstring and quadriceps. This exercise can be referred to as an effective standing abs exercise as it perfectly targets the core when you bring both knees alternatively up and down in pace. High knees exercise boosts resting metabolic rate which aids in weight loss and fat loss. Also, if you do running, then this exercise will enhance your performance. High knees can be included as a part of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) or during Tabata workout.

High Knees Exercise

High Knees exercise can initially be performed with five sets of 15-20 repetitions each. However, other exercises like jumping jacks, planks and free bodyweight resistance exercise like push-ups, squats and others should also be incorporated in the routine for effective result. Needless to say, diet also plays a crucial role and it has to be followed in a disciplinary manner when it comes to weight loss.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

