National PTSD Awareness Day, observed annually on June 27, serves as a crucial reminder of the mental health struggles faced by individuals who have experienced traumatic events. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a condition that affects not only soldiers and veterans but also survivors of accidents, natural disasters, abuse, and other forms of trauma. This day aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues and encourage open conversations about the effects of PTSD. By increasing public understanding, PTSD Awareness Day also helps ensure that those affected receive the compassion and support they deserve.

The origin of National PTSD Awareness Day is linked to Staff Sergeant Joe Biel, a National Guard member who tragically took his own life after struggling with PTSD. His birthday, June 27, was chosen to honour his memory and bring attention to the invisible wounds many carry. Today, the observance includes educational campaigns, social media movements, and community events that highlight symptoms, treatment options, and recovery stories. Common symptoms of PTSD include flashbacks, severe anxiety, nightmares, and emotional numbness, often impacting daily life and relationships. Raising awareness helps identify those in need and guides them toward timely intervention and therapy.

Quote Reads: “Trauma Is Hell on Earth. Trauma Resolved Is a Gift From the Gods.” Peter a Levine

Quote Reads: “There Is No Timestamp on Trauma. There Isn’t a Formula That You Can Insert Yourself Into To Get From Horror to Healed. Be Patient. Take Up Space. Let Your Journey Be the Balm.” Dawn Serra

Quote Reads: “Most of Us Have Unhealthy Thoughts and Emotions That Have Either Developed as a Result of Trauma or Hardships in Their Childhood, or the Way They Were Raised.” Steven Seagal

Quote Reads: “PTSD Occurs Following a Trauma That Was So Awful That in Retrospect You Don’t Understand How You Survived. What That Causes Is an Extreme Feeling of Vulnerability That You Get Past but That Doesn’t Go Away.” Paul Goulston

Quote Reads: “What We Change Inwardly Will Change Outer Reality.” Plutarch

On National PTSD Awareness Day, individuals and organisations are encouraged to wear teal, the official colour of PTSD awareness, and share facts, resources, and personal stories to spread knowledge and compassion. Promoting accessible mental health care and advocating for policy changes are also key components of this observance. Whether it's through social media engagement or participating in support walks, every action contributes to reducing stigma and offering hope. PTSD may be a lasting challenge, but with proper awareness, support systems, and treatment, those affected can find healing, empowerment, and renewed strength in their journey forward.

