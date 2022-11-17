Mumbai, November 17: Several areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi and Malegaon, are currently witnessing an outbreak of measles. The state has reported 538 confirmed and 5,445 suspected measles cases since January this year, showed recent data.

Centre had sent a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Mumbai to investigate and control the measles epidemic there, earlier on Wednesday. BMC said that seven suspected measles deaths and 164 cases of the viral infection have been reported in Mumbai since its outbreak in September. Measles Outbreak in Maharashtra: 538 Confirmed Cases Reported Since January, Mumbai, Malegaon and Bhiwandi Show Slight Increase in Number of Patients

What is Measles?

Measles is a viral infection caused by Moribilivirus. The contagious infection starts in the respiratory system. Humans are the sole hosts for the single-stranded, enclosed RNA virus responsible for this illness. The virus is transmitted through the air by respiratory droplets expelled by infected individuals during coughing and sneezing. If other people breath the contaminated air or touch the infected surface and later touch their nose, eyes or mouths, they can become infected. Measles Outbreak: Seven Suspected Deaths, 164 Cases Reported in Mumbai Since September, Says BMC

Symptoms:

Usually the first sign of Measles is when a person develops high fever along with severe rhinitis and conjunctivitis (red eyes) and eye discharge. Symptoms often progress for three to five days before the rash appears. Koplik's spots, which are little red patches with blue-white centres, might form within a child's mouth just before the rash breaks out. People with weak immune system and low vitamin A are qt high risk of measles complications.

Prevention:

Vaccinating children is the most effective method of preventing the spread of measles. Experts suggest that Proper hygiene such as washing hands and maintaining a healthy environment, could be a good way of protecting children against measles. In case of fever, the child must be isolated from other children. Prevent close contact with an infected person.

Treatment:

Measles currently has no curative medical therapy. It is a self-limiting infection that is potentially life-threatening. To alleviate the pain associated with a fever, it is sufficient to drink enough of fluids, relax, and take non-aspirin fever treatment.

Cases of measles have been increasing in India. According to information put out by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), India has the highest number of cases in the world between April and September 2022. Pakistan is seventh on the list with 3,635 cases, while the US has 33 cases so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2022 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).