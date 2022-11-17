Mumbai, November 17: Several areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and its neighbouring districts like Thane, Bhiwandi and Malegaon, are currently witnessing an outbreak of measles. Recent data shows that state has reported 538 confirmed and 5,445 suspected measles cases since January this year.

Malegaon corporation has reported 51 confirmed and 131 suspected cases, reported TOI. In Thane, the administration has reported 28 confirmed and 180 suspected cases of measles. Bhiwandi has reported 37 confirmed and 122 suspected cases of viral infection. Measles Outbreak in Mumbai: Toddler Dies; 126 Children Infected with Viral Infection So Far in 2022

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that seven suspected measles deaths and 164 cases of the viral infection have been reported in Mumbai since its outbreak in September. Measles Outbreak: Centre Deputes High-Level Team to Mumbai To Assess and Manage Upsurge in Cases

Nashik, Akola, and Yavatmal districts are also reporting cases of measles, but in small numbers.

The BMC on Wednesday said that with 184 new cases having symptoms of fever and rashes on the body, the number of suspected measles cases in the city rose to 1,263, and 647 of these cases included children in the age group of 1 to 4 years.

BMC has set up isolation wards for patients with mild and severe symptoms of measles in various hospitals.

Meanwhile, Tukaram Mundhe, commissioner National Health Mission has said a mop vaccination round has already been ordered. He further said that all districts have been asked to vaccinate children who have missed their measles doses by November 30.

