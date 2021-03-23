Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious infection that usually attacks your lungs but can also spread to other parts of your body, like the brain and spine. Even though most cases are cured with antibiotics, many people have lost their lives due to this painful disease. Knowing the seriousness of the infection, a woman feared after experiencing a lot of symptoms such as cough, fever and thick mucus that had been persistent for six months. She thought it was TB, but the doctors found out a condom stuck in one of her lungs after she unknowingly swallowed it during fellatio.

A school teacher, the 27-year-old, was prescribed antibiotics and anti-tuberculosis treatment, which appeared to have no impact on her symptoms until she finally visited the hospital. The case report published in the National Library of Medicine notes that the woman’s sputum was tested for TB but was negative. She underwent a chest X-ray, and doctors found inflammation in the upper right lobe of her lungs. It appeared to be “an inverted bag-like structure ‘sitting’ in the bronchus,” the doctors wrote in the report. Most Common Myths About Tuberculosis Debunked!

The team removed the mysterious bag. Although most of it was destroyed by the process, it was identifiable as a condom. After the doctors confronted the same with the patient, both the woman and her husband agreed to have undergone a fellatio. They further added that the condom had loosened during the act, and during the time, the woman experienced an episode of sneezing or coughing. The patient was probably embarrassed and said nothing to the doctors initially or may have swallowed it unknowingly.

Whatever the case might, the doctors interestingly added that the case might be the only one of its kind in the medical literature. Besides, the woman may have to have a further bronchoscopy to remove the remaining small pieces of the condom that were left in her lung.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2021 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).