Working from Home during COVID-19 Pandemic? These Stretches Will Help Ease Elbow Pain from Too Much Typing

Are you struggling with new body aches? Transitioning from office to a work from home set-up could be the reason. Without proper ergonomic alignment, you can suffer from elbow pain by extensive typing. Elbow pain is usually brought on by the repeated wrist and arm movements. If you are working full swing or logging in overtime, your elbows could bear the brunt of your work stress. If you are finding it difficult to move your hand or straighten your elbows after a long workday, these stretches will help.

Wrist Extensor

Raise one arm straight out in with your palms facing down. Slowly, bend your wrist downwards. Now, use the other hand to pull the hand towards your body gently. Hold the position for 30 seconds and straighten the wrist gain. Complete two sets of three repetitions on each arm.

Wrist Flexor

As you raise one arm in front of your body with your palm facing down, slowly bend your wrist upwards. Now with your other hand, gently pull your fingers back towards your body. Stay in this position for 30 seconds and straighten the wrist again. Repeat the steps three times on each arm.

Wrist Extension Matrix

As you stand straight, place the back of your hands on a table. Point your fingers towards your body. As you are in this position, lean forwards and backwards for 30 seconds. Next, bend side-to-side for 30 seconds. Then slowly sway your body in a circular pattern and feel the stretch on your forearm.

Bicep Stretch

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and place one arm flat against a wall. Extend the arm back behind you along the wall. Remain in this position placing the back of your hand against the wall for 30 seconds. Next, rotate your hand, so your thumb is against the wall and stay, for a few seconds. Lastly, turn your hand, so your palm is against the wall. Hold for a few seconds, lower your arm and repeat on the other side.

If you are too worked up, do not hesitate to take a few breaks in between as it can help you feel more rejuvenated and charged up.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)