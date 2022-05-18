Every year, May 18 is celebrated around the world as World AIDS Vaccine Day, which aims to raise awareness about the vaccine and educate people about AIDS. At the same time, this day is also dedicated to those doctors, scientists & experts who are constantly striving for its prevention, whether it is via research or the development of vaccines. This day is also known as AIDS Vaccine Awareness Day. Computer Modelling to Aid Search for HIV Vaccine.

World AIDS Vaccine Day History

The idea to celebrate World AIDS Vaccine Day came from a speech by President Bill Clinton on May 18, 1997, at Morgan State University. Clinton said, "Only HIV vaccine can reduce the risk of AIDS." A speech was given by US President Bill Clinton on May 18, 1997, at Morgan State University. Based on this, it was decided to celebrate World AIDS Vaccination Day. It was in this speech about eradicating AIDS through vaccination in the coming decade.

World AIDS Vaccine Day Significance

World AIDS Vaccine Day welcomes and honours all those who have spent years researching and developing vaccines for AIDS prevention and control. This is really a huge contribution to the upliftment of society because AIDS is one of the most dangerous diseases. In 1981, AIDS was first reported in the United States and has since then become a major health burden.

What is AIDS?

AIDS i.e. Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome is a major health condition. In a person with AIDS, the virus completely destroys the body's immunity by damaging white blood cells, known as infection-fighting cells. As a result of which the condition of the patient gradually deteriorates, in case of not getting treatment at the right time, can be fatal.

In the 80s, when someone found out that they had AIDS, they would die in the next two years because the virus first attacks the human lymphatic system. To date, there is no cure for HIV, but it can be prevented by vaccination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2022 07:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).