According to WHO, viral hepatitis causes almost 1.4 million deaths every year, which is as vast as TB deaths and HIV casualties. Did you know that in India every 12th person is either HCV or HBV positive? The sad part is that most people cannot get the right treatment, due to a lack of awareness and access to hepatitis treatment. According to a survey, about 90% of patients with hepatitis C can be completely treated within 3 to 6 months. Appropriate treatment is critical to prevent the development of major life-threatening complications of chronic liver disease like liver cirrhosis and liver cancer. Vaccination is undoubtedly useful in preventing hepatitis but should everyone get vaccinated? Here's what you need to know.

Should You Get Vaccinated for Hepatitis

The CDC recommends all children and adolescents younger than 18 years of age who have not taken the shot to receive the vaccine if they live in countries where there intermediate endemic. Besides, here is a list of people who should get vaccinated for hepatitis. 7 Natural Ways to Keep the Human Body’s Largest Organ Healthy.

1. Patients who frequently require blood, dialysis patients, recipients of solid organ transplantation. Those interned in prisons also need to get vaccinated.

2. People who inject drugs.

3. People with multiple sexual partners.

4. Healthcare workers and other professionals who may be exposed to blood through their work.

5. Those travelling to endemic areas and have not completed their hepatitis B vaccination series, should get one before leaving for travel.

Also, those at risk of chronic liver disease should get vaccinated. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: Expert Recommends Diet Tips to Keep Your Liver Healthy.

Who is At a Risk of Chronic Liver Disease?

The chronic nature of liver disease depends a lot on the age of the virus infecting a person. Children less than six years of age who become infected with hepatitis B are very likely to develop chronic infections. In fact, 80% to 90% of infants infected during the first year of life develop chronic liver infections. According to statistics, 30% to 50% of children affected before six years of age develop chronic diseases. Less than 5% of people are otherwise healthy. Liver Transplant: Real Medical Stories That Show Not All Liver Failures Require a Transplant.

Adults who are infected will develop chronic infection and 20% to 30% of them who are chronically infected will develop complications such as cirrhosis and or liver cancer.

