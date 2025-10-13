World Thrombosis Day is observed every year on October 13, which is notably the birthday of Rudolf Virchow, who was a pioneer in the pathophysiology of thrombosis. This global event aims to raise awareness about thrombosis, a serious condition where blood clots form in blood vessels and can lead to life-threatening events such as heart attacks, strokes, or pulmonary embolisms. A German physician, pathologist, biologist and anthropologist, Virchow developed the concept of “thrombosis” and advanced our understanding of this condition. This year, World Thrombosis Day 2025 falls on Monday, October 13.

The day highlights the importance of early detection, preventive care, and lifestyle choices that can reduce the risk of clot-related disorders. This year, the World Thrombosis Day 2025 theme is ‘From Head to Toe, Take Control: Prevent Thrombosis, Protect Your Health’. In this article, let’s know more about World Thrombosis Day 2025 date, World Thrombosis Day history and the significance of the annual event. World Thrombosis Day: Symptoms and Causes of the Blood Condition.

World Thrombosis Day 2025 Date

World Thrombosis Day 2025 falls on Monday, October 13.

World Thrombosis Day 2025 Theme

World Thrombosis Day 2025 theme is ‘From Head to Toe, Take Control: Prevent Thrombosis, Protect Your Health’.

Key Facts About Thrombosis

Thrombosis, commonly known as blood clots, is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide. As per data, one in four people worldwide die from conditions related to blood clots, a significant driver in morbidity and mortality. Blood clots are more than just a circulatory issue as they are deeply connected to major chronic conditions such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity, yet most people are unaware of the signs, symptoms or risk factors. Only prompt blood clot treatment may be life-saving along with Thrombolytic Therapies. The primary goal of all blood clot treatments is to prevent the clot from growing or causing further damage while reducing your risk of future clots.

World Thrombosis Day History

World Thrombosis Day was founded by the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) in 2014 in response to members’ requests for a focused global awareness day on thrombosis. The event was led by a global scientific steering committee chaired by Gary Raskob, Ph.D. and more than 175 organisations worldwide participated in the first day. This helped in getting the much-needed visibility of the condition through special events, educational forums, widespread media coverage and social media.

World Thrombosis Day Significance

World Thrombosis Day is an important global event that shines light on thrombosis, a serious but often misunderstood or unknown condition and encourages people to spread awareness, protect lives and empower others. Through global events, health talks, and campaigns, World Thrombosis Day encourages people to recognise warning signs, stay active, and take up regular medical check-ups to prevent this condition.

