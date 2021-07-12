Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "Holographic AR Plus Human-Computer Interaction Lead the Way, WIMI Holographic AI Vision Creates a New Driverless Model". As a kind of transportation, the core function of the automobile is still transportation. The emergence of autonomous driving and driverless driving is undoubtedly the hottest Internet of vehicles at present.

Nowadays, the intelligentization of automobiles has become the mainstream of development. The most common application of automobile intelligence is reflected in the progress of vehicle technology. The first car radars and electronic assistance systems can only provide drivers with limited assistance functions. Nowadays, the integrated application of holographic vehicles and intelligent human-computer interaction systems has generally realized vehicle remote control, voice recognition, and primary unmanned driving technology.

But why do people need intelligent driving? Intelligent driving means that the car is equipped with advanced sensors, controllers, actuators, communication modules, and other equipment to assist the driver in the control of the vehicle, and even completely replace the driver to realize the function of unmanned driving. High-level intelligent driving is a part of the intelligent transportation system. Through V2X (Internet of Vehicles) technology, cars can be connected to the surrounding environment such as road information, traffic signals, and other vehicles to form an efficient transportation system of "people, cars, and roads". Inside the smart car, various types of sensors replace human vision and hearing to perceive the surroundings of the car. The powerful algorithmic controller replaces the human brain and decides the route of the vehicle. Responsive actuators replace human hands and feet and execute commands from the intelligent brain. The "replaced" driver enjoys intelligent experience and services through a new human-computer interaction environment. This is the vision of intelligent driving and the development goal that defines each subdivision function.

In this context, what is the human-vehicle interaction model? How does the "black technology" of the automobile integrate into our daily travel? Before intelligent driving is fully realized, human beings are the core of driving, and all designs should still focus on safe driving, including the application of technology. That is, the design of smart cars lies in how to cooperate with people. Intelligent driving is the strategic highland for the development of smart cars in the future, and the future excellent human-computer interaction design must be safe, efficient, and comfortable. For example, the use of holographic augmented reality hardware to generate real unmanned driving.

Cars are intelligent to speed up the development of future vehicle holographic augmented reality (AR) navigation systems. The goal is to apply this technology to its mass-produced vehicles. In the future of life and travel, the close integration of holographic AR and smart cars are indispensable. At present, the AR HUD market has become the core of intelligent driving interaction. Unmanned driving can liberate the driver. This is the first step in the intelligentization of cars, which solves the problem of vehicle-road coordination. So, what do people who are liberated from unmanned driving do in the car? In fact, before unmanned driving technology can completely separate from people, most drivers will not release all their concentration and leave their eyes from the front.

AR HUD can avoid the above problems well. Unmanned driving will allow the driver to have more attention left. AR HUD and panoramic display can well fit the virtual projection screen and real-world surrounding environments such as cars, roads, pedestrians, etc., and push various appropriate information in a timely manner, such as parking spaces, gas stations, tea houses, etc. When AR and panoramic displays occupy the remaining attention of the driver, the way people obtain information will change. This is an AR terminal in a specific scenario to ensure the safety of unmanned driving.

Besides, modern forward-looking technologies such as ADAS have rich functions and mature products to meet market needs. Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) uses radars, cameras, and other sensors to collect data from the surrounding environment of the car to identify and track static and dynamic objects. The control system combines map data to make behavior decisions, so that the driver is aware of possible dangers. When necessary, it directly controls the braking or steering actions of the vehicle, which can effectively improve the timeliness, comfort, and especially safety during driving.

The main components involved in ADAS, such as millimeter-wave radar, ultrasonic radar, camera, electric steering, electric brake, etc., have been technologically mature and have achieved large-scale mass production and application. The functions and applications of ADAS are becoming more and more abundant, and relevant evaluation standards have been promulgated. The active safety function of ADAS can improve road safety and reduce traffic accidents.

Nowadays, the Internet of Vehicles is regarded as the field with the most crossovers and more complex market technologies, which is very attractive but full of hardships. In the face of emerging Internet rookies such as Tesla and Google, traditional car dealers are also under pressure to invest in the development of unmanned driving platforms and actively carry out cross-industry cooperation. This will undoubtedly accelerate the rapid development of the entire smart car network market, enabling consumers to benefit from the technology as soon as possible.

WIMI's entry into the automotive intelligent ecosystem is not to follow suit. As early as a few years ago, WIMI has been closely connected with the automotive industry in areas such as smart manufacturing transformation, smart car R&D and application, and new energy and smart vehicle application promotion. Automobiles have gradually changed from the original mechanical products to electronic products, and driverless driving has put forward higher requirements for the vehicle's perception accuracy, control accuracy, and response speed. This requires more sensors (lidar, millimeter-wave radar, etc.) and more powerful processors (unmanned driving chips), which require strong software and hardware support at the bottom of the platform.

WIMI focuses on computer vision holographic cloud services, aiming to integrate the precision R&D and market in all aspects of holographic 3D computer vision collection, AI synthesis, transmission, presentation, and application. WIMI integrates AI splicing algorithm automatic synthesis technology, combined with distributed AI algorithm implementation, deep learning, automatic AI algorithm splicing, holographic stereo synthesis, and computer AI synthesis. At the same time, WIMI is constantly pursuing to build an innovative, open, and strong service platform, to build a bridge between holographic technology application and holographic computer vision presentation, to realize the use and presentation of holographic computer vision in driverless scenes, and to promote leapfrog collaboration in the industry.

WIMI is based on holographic AR technology, drives the automotive field with AR technology, and combines holographic AR with driverless navigation systems. At present, the traditional HUD head-up display indirectly projects images onto the windshield through the fixed LCD screen on the dashboard, while the WIMI HoloAR HUD launched by WIMI can customize the following functional modules according to customer needs: optical processing, image processing, voice interaction, night vision imaging, augmented reality (AR), cloud services, and other technologies. It also can realize vehicle OBD data reading, Bluetooth phone, full voice control, related setting functions, etc. In addition, it displays a three-dimensional sense of depth through the windshield and provides car owners with safe driving services and value-added automotive services.

The service upgrade also provides AR navigation functions, for example, displaying information such as lanes, destinations, and current speeds, and integrates advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) functions, which can give correct instructions in time, when encountering lane departure warnings and forward accident warnings. AR automatic holographic navigation and interactive images can be adjusted according to the driver's specific viewing angle. The use of WIMI's technology can also reduce human-induced traffic congestion and traffic violations, and greatly improve operational efficiency.

Safety has always been the top priority for automobile travel. The automobile industry is undergoing the most drastic changes in more than 100 years. Automobile intelligence has brought about an all-round industrial revolution. WIMI has established a relatively complete holographic technology research and development system, a holographic content production and storage system, and a holographic commercialization system. Next, WIMI will also conduct pilot projects in professional fields such as vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, and holographic car navigation, aiming to fully cover holographic vehicle AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic software development, etc. WIMI will tap the potential of artificial intelligence technology and unmanned driving. With this change, WIMI still has a long way to go.

Tailor Insight (www.TailorInsight.com) provides easy and quick solutions that allow customers to capture, monitor, and audit market data from a holistic view down to an individual task on market research and industry trend insights.