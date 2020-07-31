Vidya Balan's new film Shakuntala Devi - The Human Computer is now streaming on Amazon Prime and reviews have started to come in for the newest biopic. Critics seem to be bowled over by Vidya Balan's performance as the famed Indian Mathematician. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in key roles. Shakuntala Devi is Vidya Balan's first digital release and ever since the trailer of the film released, fans have been waiting to watch the film. The film has been directed by Anu Menon and is already trending on Twitter as netizens have been talking about what they loved most about the film. Shakuntala Devi Movie Review: Vidya Balan Rocks as the ‘Human Computer’ in This Heartwarming Tale of Feminism, Motherhood and, of Course, Maths!

Twitterati have been all praises for Vidya Balan's performance in the film. The actress is seen in a chirpy avatar as the Indian mathematician who became known as the 'Human Computer' thanks to her exceptional calculation skills. The film follows Shakuntala Devi's journey to getting her name in the Guinness book of World Record and also showcases her personal life and the sacrifices she made as he got popular. Here's looking at how netizens are reacting to the film. Shakuntala Devi Movie Review: Vidya Balan Is A Joy To Watch In This Warm And Vibrant Film Directed By Anu Menon, Say Critics.

A Joy To Watch:

Vidya Balan is Pitch Perfect:

Loved Vidya Balan's Natural Act:

Vidya Balan's Portrayal Of the Mathematician is Spot On

Vidya Balan's Super Screen Presence is a Winner!

While netizens are in love with this film, LatestLY's review too sings praises for Vidya Balan's performance saying, "Vidya Balan's enthusiastic portrayal, high on the showmanship spirit of the real Shakuntala Devi. It may not be her most challenging role but it is a performance we can actually feel Vidya is having fun with." The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).