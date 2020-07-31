Vidya Balan's new film Shakuntala Devi - The Human Computer is now streaming on Amazon Prime and reviews have started to come in for the newest biopic. Critics seem to be bowled over by Vidya Balan's performance as the famed Indian Mathematician. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in key roles. Shakuntala Devi is Vidya Balan's first digital release and ever since the trailer of the film released, fans have been waiting to watch the film. The film has been directed by Anu Menon and is already trending on Twitter as netizens have been talking about what they loved most about the film. Shakuntala Devi Movie Review: Vidya Balan Rocks as the ‘Human Computer’ in This Heartwarming Tale of Feminism, Motherhood and, of Course, Maths!

Twitterati have been all praises for Vidya Balan's performance in the film. The actress is seen in a chirpy avatar as the Indian mathematician who became known as the 'Human Computer' thanks to her exceptional calculation skills. The film follows Shakuntala Devi's journey to getting her name in the Guinness book of World Record and also showcases her personal life and the sacrifices she made as he got popular. Here's looking at how netizens are reacting to the film. Shakuntala Devi Movie Review: Vidya Balan Is A Joy To Watch In This Warm And Vibrant Film Directed By Anu Menon, Say Critics.

A Joy To Watch:

A joy to watch! Shakuntala Devi is certainly a film that would make viewers want to know more about Devi - the human-computer faster than an actual computer.https://t.co/oWRWaXmIei#ShakuntalaDevi #ShakuntalaDeviReview #VidyaBalan #SanyaMalhotra pic.twitter.com/YIlzlKVduV — Deepa Raj (@deeparaj1903) July 31, 2020

Vidya Balan is Pitch Perfect:

Loved the movie #ShakuntalaDevi No better choice than #VidyaBalan in the role.Portrayal of a larger than life woman shows both math nd motherhood simultaneously. It's a joy to watch.Supporting casts are convincing nd performed really well.Don't miss watch #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime — Sarthak Maiti (@SarthakMaiti) July 31, 2020

Loved Vidya Balan's Natural Act:

I really wonder if @vidya_balan needs any script to say her lines. She's SO NATURAL onscreen. Loved her carefree laugh in #ShakuntalaDevi. What a gem of an actor we have!@sanyamalhotra07 @TheAmitSadh @Jisshusengupta so much love you've put in ur parts, so evident. Vidya Kasam 🤗 — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) July 31, 2020

Vidya Balan's Portrayal Of the Mathematician is Spot On

Caught the Super talented @vidya_balan in and as #ShakuntalaDevi last night on @PrimeVideoIN. Loved her portrayal of this inscrutable mathematical genius with a huge emotional baggage and who was certainly far ahead of her time.@TumhariSulu pic.twitter.com/FkjCLjCgf9 — Sowmya (@somsram) July 31, 2020

Vidya Balan's Super Screen Presence is a Winner!

Wow @vidya_balan vidya kasam that laughter is so infectious!!! Was smiling till the end of the movie!! you are such a supremely talented actress!!! you put so much life into a character and what can i say about your screen presence just effortless!! #ShakuntalaDevi — Vignesh (@IyerVignesh2) July 31, 2020

While netizens are in love with this film, LatestLY's review too sings praises for Vidya Balan's performance saying, "Vidya Balan's enthusiastic portrayal, high on the showmanship spirit of the real Shakuntala Devi. It may not be her most challenging role but it is a performance we can actually feel Vidya is having fun with." The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

