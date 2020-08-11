None of us knew while ringing in new years 2020 that social distancing was in store for us. The coronavirus pandemic has been taking lives all around the world and it is important now more than ever that we do not step out of our houses to curb the highly contagious COVID-19 infection. However, school children are immensely affected this year. They are not able to go to school and let's be honest, it is easy to get distracted while studying at home. Yes, homeschooling isn't easy, but there are some ways you can make studying at home fun and productive. Take a look at a few:

Wake Up On Time: Try to wake your kids up early so that you have more time in your hand to work with. Now you might want to make waking up fun so that they wake up afresh and can study later in the day. Prepare Before They Wake Up: Just make sure they have something different to explore each day after they wake up. Maybe learn about healthy foods in a different way or interesting games that are also educational. Healthy Competition: Kids are usually really competitive. If you have more than one child make them compete with each other, otherwise, you can compete with them. Organise Study Area/Material: It is important that kids easily find their school supplies and books. Start With Homeworks: You can create a plan that involves time for both short-term (homework) and long-term (exams) goals. Be Realistic: Plan only what's achievable so that both you and your child isn't disheartened at the end of the day. You should always have something to be proud of before going to bed. MIT (Most Important Task) Each Day: Make sure that there are some goals that are non-negotiable and your child remembers that. Criticism Must Go Alongside Appreciation: Don't forget to appreciate your child every day.

It is important to understand that it is very easy for kids to go under stress given the current situation. The pandemic has been impacting the mental health of adults and kids alike and it is essential that we as adults understand our responsibility. Let's not put any pressure on our kids and make homeschooling as much fun as we can.

