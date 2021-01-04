Over the weekend, internet has found its new character to make memes on. But more than the jokes, people seem to really angry at him. He has a name coined the 'Bean Dad' and if you just type out those two words on the micro-blogging platform, there's a lot of hate coming at him. And if you are confused about who is Bean Dad, why is he trending, then we will let you know all here. To sum up in a sentence, Bean Dad refers to John Roderick, a musician and podcaster, who made his hungry daughter wait to get some baked beans out of the can for more than 6 hours! Read on to know all the details of what followed right after. Can Hitting Your Children's Stuffed Toys Convince Them to Eat? Viral Video of This Dad Shows The Correct Way.

On Saturday evening, musician and podcaster John Roderick shared a long thread about his hungry 9-year-old daughter wanting to eat baked beans. The little one brought him the can asking him to open it for her. But he wanted her to learn it herself and it took her 6 hours to figure out how the can opener works. But by then, Twitterati had already lost their cool over his "parenting." His tone was very condescending and it infuriated a lot more people. After facing a lot of flak, Roderick's account is no more available on Twitter. ‘She’s 12’ Trend Prompts Debate Online After Twitter User Asked for Parenting Advice for His Daughter Who Wants to Legally Change Her Name.

Here's a Video of John Roderick's Twitter Thread:

A dramatic reading of the Bean Dad thread pic.twitter.com/L4hNGO0iPL — Matt Awad (@MattJAwad) January 3, 2021

The above video will give you an idea of what went down in the thread. Some even called it abusive parenting. And soon enough people began to dig out his old tweets which were homophobic and anti-Semitic. As the internet collectively started hating on him, he soon became a subject of memes and jokes online.

Check Some Memes on Bean Dad:

Yes

when bean dad thinks about lunch pic.twitter.com/OCQbAznTAI — realhottiepants (@reallyhotpants) January 3, 2021

That'd Be Him

bean dad when his daughter asks for food because she’s hungry: pic.twitter.com/9CvLc5JEiC — cielo (@cielosplaylist) January 4, 2021

Lol

I made a bad Bean Dad meme. pic.twitter.com/KZb3AV02Th — K. Pretzel (@ANicePretzel) January 4, 2021

Don't Care

Haha Yes

LOOKS LIKE BEAN DAD OPENED A CAN OF WORMS — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) January 4, 2021

Bean Dad Be Like...

child: dad I’m hungry Bean Dad pic.twitter.com/XvNHd29QIP — crabbypatties12 (@caleb99078020) January 4, 2021

So Apt

Bean Dad’s daughter toughed out his can opener experiment longer than he withstood twitter criticism. One assumes he has learned much from being tested this way. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 4, 2021

So yes, people are letting out their anger at him with memes and jokes. Parenting issues have been widely discussed on Twitter even in the past. A parent's cry-it-out method to sleep train their child went viral a few days ago. But bean dad seems to have angered a lot more people this time, that he himself could not take it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).