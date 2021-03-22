How to earn free extra money on Cash App? Simply follow the procedures and stand a chance to win $150.

You pay for some app’s in the app store or you buy in-app purchases. But now you can just earn cash by completing tasks. There are dozens of money-making Peer-to-Peer (P2P) mobile payment apps out in the market made for supplemental income, including Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Paytm, Cash App, and more. Cash App (formerly known as Square Cash) is a mobile payment service developed by Square, Inc., allowing users to transfer money to one another using a mobile phone app. As of February 18, 2018, the service recorded 7 million active users. As the users of this mobile app keep growing daily, many new people keep downloading the application.

In 2017 the capability to buy Bitcoin was added to the app, and the ability to buy stocks (dollar amounts buying fractional shares) in 2020. One of the things that sets Cash App apart from other online payment platforms is the free Visa-certified debit card, called a Cash Card, that users can request. This debit card can be used at standard brick-and-mortar retail locations and at ATMs to take out cash.

How to get free cash app money in 2021?

In case of a fraud on Cash App, here are a few guidelines to follow.

Since Cash App is a popular choice among consumers, its interface is easy to use and navigate. The app, though, has recently come under fire as reports of fraudulent behavior are making headlines. If you find out that you have been frauded by someone you can immediately cancel a payment from your Cash App.

Only Send Funds to People you Know

The number of scams has been heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many find themselves in need of fast cash. These scammers will often claim to be influencers or say that they want to help other people during a difficult time and give back, only to take advantage of unknowing individuals. When sending someone cash through the app, make sure you only send cash to someone you know and double-check that their username is correct. It can be easy to use a Cash App for payment of services or goods, but it is much safer to transfer money between family and friends. Keep in mind that all transactions with Cash App are instant and cannot be canceled. So, even if you mistakenly send cash to the wrong person, Cash App often will be unable to cancel the transaction or refund you the money.

Protect Sensitive Information

A popular event on Twitter and Instagram is Super Cash App Friday, where the official Cash App account hosts a sweepstake to win cash prizes. This sweepstake encourages users to follow and share a post, and they are entered into a sweepstake to win money.

However, scammers are preying on those who have entered to win the giveaway. Scammers are creating fake accounts on these social platforms and then private messaging users who have shared Cash Apps giveaway social posts. The scammers will tell you that you won a cash prize in a separate giveaway, but there’s one catch: you need to send THEM a small amount of money first to verify your identity so that you can claim the large cash prize. Once you send them money, the account blocks you, and your cash is gone.

Remember: Do not give out your personal information. Cash App will never ask you to disclose personal information, such as a PIN or card number. If anyone who claims to work with Cash App requests this information, it is a red flag.

Cash App Support

There is no direct support line for cash app, so stay away from any website claiming to be Cash App support. If you need to speak to someone from Cash App, you will need to contact support through the mobile app. When you click on your Cash App profile, there is a tab at the bottom for support where users can find help resolving issues. To protect your money, you need to remember don't talk to anyone on the phone claiming to be with Cash App. Remember they don't have live phone customer support. The same goes if you're contacted on social media by someone pretending to be with Cash App. Instead, only contact customer service directly through the app, and never give your Cash App pin or sign-in code to anyone.

If an instance occurs where you notice that you have not authorized a payment and you cannot cancel it through the app, it is recommended to immediately contact the Cash App support to cancel the pending transaction. Once canceled, it can take up to 10 business days for the Cash App to receive a refund.