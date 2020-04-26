How Touch Dolls, The Fast Paced Miami Retailer Adapts To The Pandemic

Touch Dolls (Photo Credits: File Image)

As the entire world is at the mercy of the current pandemic, Miami-based women’s fashion retailer Touch Dolls has risen up to become part of the solution. After realizing such a great demand for personal protective equipment, Touch Dolls have resorted to designing and mass-producing fashionable and functional facemasks. As government officials in many parts of the world have made wearing a mask in public mandatory at all times, founder and owner of Touch Dolls, Cyndi V. have made their masks a top priority. While the future looks promising for quarantine to soon end, wearing masks in public will likely become involuntary for many concerned about their safety and health as the public resumes normal life.

But this isn’t the first time the Touch Dolls has found a demand in the retail market. Back in 2012 when Cyndi V. first launched the business, Touch Dolls began humbly, with the intention of offering women designs that catered to diverse body types. As a Hispanic woman, Cyndi V. personally felt the challenge of purchasing clothes that fit her properly.

“I always felt like clothing brands had unrealistic body types, especially for minority women like Hispanic and black,” Touch Dolls owner and founder Cyndi V. says. “Even the clothes I would buy always needed to be tailored.”

Though she started out with simple dresses that were made to form, shape and contour the curves of a woman’s body, Cyndi V. and her husband have since grown Touch Dolls into a nationally recognized brand worn by celebrities and models. Today as one of the most popular online women’s retailers, Touch Dolls offers clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories and now facemasks to combat COVID-19. As demands continue to evolve, Touch Dolls is here to stay, as they remain relevant, constantly developing new products that meet the needs of their customers.

To learn more about Touch Dolls and check out their latest fashions and newest mask designs, visit www.touchdolls.com.