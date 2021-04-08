Covid 19 has brought us face to face with many realities. It has proved that we cannot simply stop and remain stagnant. We have to move on learn new things come what may. We had plenty of time during lockdown periods. Many of us have learned few new things. Others have also utilised imparted their skill and knowledge to others. This will benefit everyone in the coming times.

Iqbal Singh, a young digital entrepreneur have also took up the initiative and brought digital change in lives of thousands. He is CEO of WAF Entrepreneurs, a firm dedicated to mentor ship and guidance of digital world.

Iqbal have seen many ideas fail just due to lack of proper guidance, “I have seen young people bringing up all vibrant ideas, but they tend to loose it soon, as they do not have proper understanding of scenario. They invest their money and soul in the idea, but could take it up due to lack digital awareness.” He shares. “This was my cue, when I saw this, I immediately thought it is important to create awareness about digitalisation and most importantly how it works.”

During the lockdown he took initiative and come forward through online workshops and seminars to educate young entrepreneurs about digital marketing. “I tried to a hip about digital platform and how we can use it best to increase and enhance the business opportunities. At first people were not eager to learn, but with explained benefits the response was comprehensive.” He shared. The company had relentlessly word to understand and impart digital knowledge to thousands of people. This had been a big step.

Iqbal, we applaud your initiative and keep up the good work.