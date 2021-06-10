Changing Perceptions and setting new business trends: Clever Corp is here to propel your business ahead.

The onset of technology in the modern era has witnessed umpteen number of businesses happening across the globe. The more the demand, equivalent the supply. Fresh faces, new ideas, stimulating strategies, igniting possibilities gave this world much more than they expected. Businesses today are growing by ten-fold in different domains and different industries across many economies. To be able to come over humongous competition too is some art in itself and to do it on a consistent basis is an indicator of a trained professional and reputable company.

Jai Karan Walia, the next gen entrepreneur has made sure to bridge lot of unmet gaps and provides necessary stimulus to the company’s growth. Jai Karan Walia is the CEO and founder of Clever Corp which is an emerging business advisory setup firm that help thousands of different businesses get established and noticed in a short span of time and excels in providing advisory services.

Offering a wide range of services under one roof and offering tailored made solutions to its clients, Clever Corp believes in in providing 100% customer satisfaction with 100% transparency and accountability. Driven more by their value and work ethics, their professional work and skills have touched millions of client’s life empowering them, gifting them the touch of oneness, and helping them gain the necessary confidence to give it all on the grids of business realm.

Jai Karan Walia brought up Clever Corp’s first office in Dubai and later on opened its other offices in Abu Dhabi, China, and Nigeria. Jai is also taking other parallel work under his wing. He is into real estate business and also owns a tax consulting agency in UAE. Their proficient team works day and night help thousands of new upcoming firms get used to legalities and documentation involved. They ease out the working for them and provide an altogether different experience in getting started.

All these excellent services yielded Clever Corp the 'Indo Arab summit for best Business Setup award in UAE in 2019', which was presented to them by the Union Minister of India.

Jai Karan Walia has excelled in academics as well, he is a mechanical engineer passed out from BITS Pilani, Dubai and also has a degree in EMBA from Hult school of business. Understanding the rise and growth of Dubai as a location, Jai was very certain of making it as a base for his business and then leveraging it to peripheral cities. Such was the reception and response for his business, today Jai has done tremendously well to attain the tag of one of the emerging entrepreneurs in the world. He now owns multiple properties in Dubai and many luxury cars as well.