God created us as equals, but humans divided themselves based on race, gender, colour, etc. All sorts of yardsticks being used to discriminate one from another. Juneteenth is one holiday that celebrates the end of such discriminatory acts. Juneteenth is commemorated to honour the end of slavery in the United States. And this time around, the "longest-running African-American holiday" calls for double the celebration after gaining recognition as that of a federal holiday. Many influential personalities and historical figures have fought for the cause, i.e. abolish racism and other such social sins. Let us check out some powerful quotes that are a must-read and share on Juneteenth 2021.

Quote by Fred Hampton (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “If You Dare To Struggle, You Dare To Win. If You Dare Not Struggle, Then Damn It, You Don’t Deserve To Win.” — Fred Hampton

Quote by Martin Luther King Jr. (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Freedom Is Never Voluntarily Given by the Oppressor; It Must Be Demanded by the Oppressed.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Quote by Malcolm X (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “You Can’t Separate Peace From Freedom Because No One Can Be at Peace Unless He Has His Freedom.” — Malcolm X

Quote by Fannie Lou Hamer (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Nobody’s Free Until Everybody’s Free.” — Fannie Lou Hamer

Quote by Maya Angelou (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “You May Kill Me With Your Hatefulness. But Still, Like Air, I’ll Rise.” — Maya Angelou

Quote by Rosa Parks (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “I Would Like To Be Remembered as a Person Who Wanted To Be Free… So Other People Would Be Also Free.” — Rosa Parks

Quote by Shirley Chisholm (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “In the End, Anti-Black, Anti-Female, and All Forms of Discrimination Are Equivalent to the Same Thing: Anti-Humanism.” — Shirley Chisholm

